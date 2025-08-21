What Makes the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship Unique? Format Explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship is coming to Plymouth, Michigan, where 12 of the league’s top teams will go head-to-head at The Cardinal at Saint John’s. And the stakes couldn’t be higher a total prize purse of $50 million is up for grabs, with last year’s winning team taking home $14 million. Every shot, every putt, and every lineup decision could make the difference between walking away with glory or nothing at all.

But cash alone won’t secure victory. The championship’s revamped format is designed to test every facet of a team’s skill, strategy, and nerves. A Wednesday play-in between the two lowest-seeded teams kicks off the action, ensuring no team has a free pass. And the wednesday play in match already showed Ian Poulter how tough playing in this format can be. From the very first quarterfinals on Friday, every match, whether a singles duel or a doubles alternate-shot faceoff, carries immense weight. One slip, one misread putt, and a team could be knocked out before even reaching the weekend finals.

Saturday’s semi-finals raise the stakes as six quarterfinal winners compete for just three spots in the stroke-play finale. Unlike regular tournaments, team dynamics play a huge role, with captains deciding who plays singles and doubles. Lineups become a strategic game, and higher-seeded captains now have the advantage of seeing the opponent’s lineup first. By Sunday, the final three teams face a stroke-play showdown where every player’s score coun,ts no second chances. The mix of match-play tension and stroke-play pressure ensures that only the most balanced and adaptable teams will lift the trophy.

The field features some of golf’s biggest names, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Joaquin Niemann .The action kicks off each day with precise timing, keeping the tension high from the first tee to the final putt. Friday’s quarterfinals get underway at 12:05 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday’s semi-finals at 10:05 a.m. ET, and the Sunday stroke-play finals at 1:05 p.m. ET. For those who can’t be at The Cardinal, the weekend’s drama is fully accessible across multiple channels and streaming platforms, so fans can keep up with every key moment as it unfolds.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Team Championship Live

For fans who can’t make it to The Cardinal, the LIV Golf Team Championship brings the action straight to screens across the United States. Every swing, putt and lineup decision will be covered live on FOX, FS1 and FS2 so viewers don’t miss a moment. Fans can also stream the matches on the Fox Sports App.

Coverage is set to capture the key moments of each round. Friday’s quarterfinals air on FS1 from 12 to 2 p.m. ET, then on FOX from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday coverage is on FS2 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by FOX from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday’s stroke-play finals run on FS1 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET, then on FOX from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fans can follow every high-pressure putt, team strategy, and dramatic moment throughout the weekend. With so much at stake, every shot counts, and one mistake could change everything who will come out on top this weekend?