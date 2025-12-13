What the Crowd Did After LIV Golf’s Cam Smith Lost Narrowly Against Tour Pro Says a Lot

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen made every shot that mattered on Sunday at Royal Melbourne. The crowd clapped. They just clapped louder for someone else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 26-year-old Dane claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2025 Australian Open, edging out Cameron Smith by a single shot. But walking those final holes in front of 30,000 fans, victory felt less like triumph and more like survival.

“Yeah, it definitely felt like an away game at the end there,” Neergaard-Petersen admitted on The Smylie Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

An away game. At a tournament he’d just won.

Over 113,000 spectators attended the week, one of the biggest turnouts in the event’s history. The final two days drew 30,000 each. Fans lined the fairways five and ten deep, especially in the final group. And the vast majority came for one man: Cameron Smith, Australia’s most popular golfer. The 2022 Open champion. A three-time Australian PGA winner. And for years now, a man chasing the one trophy that keeps slipping away—the Stonehaven Cup.

He entered the week carrying a season’s worth of frustration. Smith had described his 2025 campaign as feeling “defeating,” expressing frustration at being “on the cusp” without results, a prior report noted. He had missed seven consecutive cuts in Official World Golf Ranking events—including all four majors. The Australian Open was supposed to be his redemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fans believed it too. Neergaard-Petersen felt the shift as Sunday’s final holes approached. The respect remained. The applause continued. But something underneath had changed.

“I could kind of feel as we got closer towards the end yesterday that it was getting a little bit dicey out there,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On 17, Smith sank an 18-footer up the hill to stay tied for the lead.

“It got pretty loud there, let’s say.”

The two came to 18, locked at 15-under. Neergaard-Petersen’s approach drifted right, catching rough between the bunkers. Smith found the green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard him cheering up by the green,” Neergaard-Petersen recalled. “Probably not because it caught a piece of the green.”

He scrambled anyway. Got up and down from nowhere. Smith three-putted for bogey. The Dane won. The crowd fell silent before the polite applause arrived. For Smith, the wait continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Smith’s Australian Open heartbreak adds to Stonehaven Cup drought

Smith has now finished runner-up at the Australian Open twice—2016, when he lost a playoff to Jordan Spieth, and 2025. No Australian has won the event since Matt Jones in 2019.

His résumé needs no validation. The Open Championship at St Andrews. The Players Championship. Three LIV Golf individual titles since joining the Saudi-backed circuit in August 2022. A career-high world ranking of No. 2.

But his national open remains the gap in the trophy case. His last victory anywhere came at LIV Golf Bedminster in August 2023—over two years ago. Smith declined to speak to reporters after the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neergaard-Petersen understood the weight of what he’d navigated. The fans weren’t hostile. They clapped when he executed. They just wanted someone else lifting the Stonehaven Cup.

“It’s not like they weren’t clapping or cheering whenever I’d do something good,” he said.

The applause was real. The allegiance was elsewhere.