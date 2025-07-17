What Viktor Hovland’s Caddie Does That Most Loopers Are Too Anxious to Do on the PGA Tour

“If the team isn’t doing something right, I let them know—and if they can’t fix it, I’ll find someone who can.” This proves that Viktor Hovland‘s mentality is all about doing things the right way. Per Hovland, Shay Knight, his looper, does just that and more. They have been together since Rickie Fowler’s former looper, Joe Skovron, introduced them in 2018. In the seven seasons the duo has been together, the golfer has won seven PGA Tour titles, including clinching the coveted Tour Championship in 2023. Knight’s and Hovland’s relationship is founded on mutual trust and understanding. Over time, it has evolved tremendously, where Hovland gives Knight the freedom to do certain things that other caddies typically don’t get.

In his recent talk with Alex Elliot as part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming Open Championship, the host asked Hovland and Knight, “There is a deliberation on what club to use on the course—who wins?” Knight was the first to answer, and he gave a very candid reply. “100% Viktor. He’s the one that’s hitting the golf shot. Ultimately he makes the decision. I’m in there to give him advice, and if he can, if he wants to take it, great. If he doesn’t—if he thinks it’s a wrong decision—then, you know, it’s on him,” said Shay.

The answer is very understandable, as it is the golfer who has the most to lose or gain on the golf course. But that does not mean Knight keeps quiet. Having been a professional caddie for over fifteen years, Knight is very experienced. So, he does have a few ideas based on what he has seen across various tournaments and courses. And the Norwegian golfer does accept this external wisdom.

“But I will give Shay credit. There are a lot of times when he will say, ‘no.’ He won’t say it that way but implicitly say, ‘No, you’ve got the wrong club.’ And, a lot of times, I’ll listen. Sometimes I won’t—but, yeah, that’s the name of the game. At the end of the day, I’m the one that’s hitting the shot. But, yeah, there’s a lot of times he will override kind of what I’ve already got in my hands—and it will be the right decision,” said Hovland to Eliot on Caddie Conversations.

That is a refreshing take, especially considering that caddies do not usually try to override the golfer’s decision. There have been instances when Looper has tried to overpower the golfer’s choice or has applied their tactics to ensure the desired result. Steve Williams did it too with Tiger Woods when he gave him the wrong yardages.

Golfers and loopers need to have a healthy and understanding dynamic since it really affects the finishes on the leaderboard. Take Collin Morikawa, for example. This season, he has been struggling and has changed his bagman more than he should.

The fun dynamic between Knight and Hovland was evident in an exchange the duo had at the recently concluded Genesis Scottish Open.

Viktor Hovland and Knight had trouble deciding on a club

Day 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open. They were at the par-4 7th hole at the Renaissance Golf Club. Hovland and Knight were in a bit of confusion regarding which club to choose. The duo was stuck between a 4-iron and a 5-iron, taking into consideration the lay of the land and the conditions surrounding it. It was nearly 180 yards to the green and 206 yards to the hole.

The deliberation took some time, but towards the end, Knight quickly handed Hovland a club, stating, “I’m just looking at the back of these trees, though. It’s not a four iron! Just try that.” The last-second club change proved to be the right decision, as Hovland’s approach landed just 12 ft away from the pin, giving Hovland the chance to save par. Ultimately, after four days of competition, Hovland finished 11th.

You have got to love a caddie who can make split decisions and a golfer who trusts his bagman’s experience! Can Hovland and Knight team up and clinch a major, especially at the Royal Portrush?