What Watch Was Rory McIlroy Wearing While Lifting the 2026 Masters Trophy? Reasons Explored

Only four men have ever won the Masters two years in a row. Jack Nicklaus was the first, in 1965 and 1966. Nick Faldo did it in 1989 and 1990. Tiger Woods earned back-to-back green jackets in 2001 and 2002. On April 13, 2026, Rory McIlroy joined this elite group, finishing with a final-round 71 at Augusta National to edge out Scottie Scheffler by one stroke and claim his second straight green jacket. But after the ceremony, when the cameras focused on his wrist, there was more to the story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the trophy lift, McIlroy wore an Omega De Ville Tourbillon on his wrist. This watch sells for about $168,000 and is made in limited numbers. It was not chosen just for the occasion. McIlroy bought it for himself in 2019, seven years earlier, as a reward for winning his second FedEx Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So this is an Omega De Ville Tourbillon. There hasn’t been that many made. It was a gift to myself after I won my second FedEx Cup in 2019.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Striewski (@thekimchipapi) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

McIlroy has represented Omega since 2013, but the De Ville Tourbillon is not a typical ambassador’s watch. Omega launched the central tourbillon in 1994 to mark its centenary, and it remains one of the rarest complications in watchmaking. The mechanism is designed to improve accuracy by countering gravity, a technical achievement that sets it apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

His watch uses the hand-wound caliber 2640, certified as a Master Chronometer, with a three-day power reserve and a Co-Axial escapement. The case is 43mm, made from Sedna and Canopus Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Omega are a sponsor of mine, so I sort of had my eye on this watch for a while, but I just wanted to treat myself after a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy’s choice in 2026 stands in contrast to what he wore a year earlier. After completing his career Grand Slam at Augusta in 2025, he marked the moment with the Omega Speedmaster ‘Silver Snoopy Award’ 50th Anniversary, a popular model he wore through the Ryder Cup win that ended his season. The De Ville Tourbillon signals a different intent.

The Snoopy fit the relief of finally ending a long wait. The tourbillon fits a player now defending his achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pattern in McIlroy’s watch choices reflects a longer relationship with fine watchmaking, one that started before his time with Omega.

How Rory McIlroy went from Audemars Piguet ambassador to wearing Omega’s rarest watch at Augusta

McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional by eight shots, setting a new tournament record at 16-under par. He did it as an Audemars Piguet ambassador, wearing the Royal Oak Chronograph ref. 26300ST. Two years later, he switched to Omega. This was not just a change of sponsor. Over thirteen years, each watch marked a different stage in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

He designed a Speedmaster to mark his course record 61 at Royal Portrush. He wore the Snoopy for the Grand Slam. The De Ville Tourbillon is now his regular choice at major events, including the Ryder Cup. McIlroy also invested in WHOOP’s $575 million Series G round with Shane Lowry before the 2026 Masters. Each watch signals a different chapter. The AP era was for the prodigy. The Snoopy for the comeback. The De Ville Tourbillon for the champion, collecting his second green jacket.

“I probably wear it too often. I probably should have it be more special than it is, but I just, I like it so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One detail makes it clear this is not just about sponsorship.

“I have just like a platinum wedding band, but because of this watch, I had to get a different wedding band. So that’s how much I wear it.”

No one changes a wedding band for a sponsor. McIlroy bought the watch in 2019 to mark a win that mattered. He has worn it ever since. When he defended his Masters title, it was on his wrist. That is not a coincidence. It is the watch he chooses.