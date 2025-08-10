What Will the Winner of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Receive? All You Need to Know

With the FedEx Cup playoffs teeing off on one hand, the US Women’s Amateur is also teeing off side by side. While both events are a big deal, the US Women’s Amateur, however, has set itself apart this year with an update for the winner. Traditionally, winning the US Women’s Amateur means enduring eight grueling rounds to claim the coveted Robert Cox Trophy. But starting this year, the title comes with an added layer of prestige, elevating it alongside the sport’s most celebrated prizes like the Solheim Cup, Chevron Championship, and U.S. Women’s Open.

Starting with the 2025 season, the winner, along with the Robert Cox Trophy, will receive a JoAnne Carner Medal. JoAnne Carner had an incredible career, which included eight USGA Championship wins and the record for most wins by any female golfer. The 86-year-old former American professional recorded 49 professional wins, out of which 43 are from the LPGA Tour. S

To honor the career of the former professional, starting with the 126th edition of the event, the medal will be an addition to the trophy. Talking about the decision to include the medal, Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said, “JoAnne’s storied career as a USGA champion is a testament to her relentless passion for the game.” In fact, he shared further about the small tribute through this move. For that, Whan said, “Naming the U.S. Women’s Amateur Medal after her is a small tribute to her legacy. We are proud to celebrate her accomplishments and longstanding commitment to golf in a way that will allow for continued recognition and inspiration for generations to come.”

Carner became the first player in history to clinch three different USGA titles, namely the US Girls’ Junior, the US Women’s Amateur, and the US Women’s Open. Back in 1956, she earned her first win in the junior event, and then started a spree of five wins at the US Women’s Amateur in 1957, 1960, 1962, 1966, and 1968. She holds the record for most USGA wins by any female and the oldest to win at the USGA Championship.

Well, the victory count didn’t stop there, but it became even grander as she turned professional in 1970 at the age of 30. In her professional career, she bagged the US Women’s Open title twice, in 1971 and 1976. In fact, her most recent win in the 2021 US Senior Women’s Open created history by becoming the oldest golfer to win a USGA Championship at the age of 82.

“For over 70 years, the USGA has played an active part in my life,” said Carner, for her long journey with the sport. After some exceptional performances on the course, the former LPGA professional, with her illustrious career, will be the stepping stone for the amateur. In fact, two golfers have already reached the final run to clinch the great honor by winning the US Women’s Amateur.

Notable players in contention for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship match?

After the long struggle of stroke play, playoff, round of 64, 32, 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, two names have secured their place in the finals. Megha Ganne and Brooke Biermann will be head-to-head for one last time to play for the trophy and the JoAnne Carner medal. Well, of the two names who made it to the finals, the rankings surprised the golf world. On one hand, Ganne is among the highest-ranked players with a No. 11 ranking, while on the other hand, Biermann just finished her college career at Michigan State.

Similar to their rankings, the players have showcased the same performance at the event. Ganne, with her 4 down with seven holes, reached the championship match. But for Beirmann, it was a clutch performance. She was 3 up with three holes to play against Kansas junior Lyla Louderbaugh. Interestingly, Louderbough won the last three holes, but the Michigan alum showcased a comeback on the final 19th hole to secure her place.

Now with both players showcasing dominant form, it will be interesting to see who will clinch the Robert Cox Trophy and the JoAnne Carner Medal for the first time in history.