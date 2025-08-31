What Will the Winner of the Junior Players Championship Get? Perks Explored

Just a month ago, Hamilton Coleman claimed victory at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. The Augusta native earned a gold medal, custody of the championship trophy for one year, exemptions into the 2026 U.S. Open and both the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Amateurs, and had his name inscribed on the USGA champions’ plaque in the Hall of Champions. Talk about a junior golfer’s dream!

But when it comes to the Junior Players Championship, the story is a little different. While it’s still one of the most elite stages for young golfers, the rewards don’t include cash or major tournament exemptions. Every player, including the winner, receives exclusive AJGA and PGA Tour tournament gear, such as an Adidas golf shirt, an Imperial hat, and two dozen TaylorMade TP5 or TP5x golf balls. Top 10 finishers also earn prized possession awards, such as trophies or unique items, and everyone receives a St. Andrews-style tournament towel.

On the course, players compete in a 54-hole stroke-play format across three rounds from Friday through Sunday, plus a Thursday practice round on the iconic The Players Stadium Course. They also enjoy complimentary meals, some of which include parents, PGA Tour locker access, committee gifts, fresh fruit, bottled water, and a medical attendant available throughout the tournament. It’s not just about winning, but about experiencing what it’s like to play under PGA Tour conditions, with all the gear, support, and perks that come with it.

The 2025 edition takes place at the iconic TPC Sawgrass – The Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from August 28 to 31. This is the same course where the pros battle it out at The Players Championship, so every shot the juniors take is a glimpse into life on the PGA Tour. And the setting makes it even more special.

The field is made up of 78 of the world’s top junior golfers, with the top 60 from the Rolex AJGA Rankings plus 18 international standouts, all aged 12 to 18. They’ll compete in a 54-hole stroke-play format, with three full competitive rounds from Friday through Sunday.

Before the competition begins, players get a practice round on Thursday to get familiar with the course, its tricky greens, and signature holes. From tee to green, every round is played under tournament conditions, making the challenge part of the reward. After all, walking the same fairways as the pros and competing at this level is a reward in itself.

Top 3 Players on the field To Watch This Weekend

Hamilton Coleman, the defending Junior Players champion from Augusta, Georgia, comes off a huge win at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, where he defeated Nguyễn Anh Minh in the finals. Coleman’s combination of consistency and poise makes him a serious threat on the tough Stadium Course.

Charlie Woods of Jupiter, Florida, has been turning heads with a standout 2025 season. His highlights include his first AJGA victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May and a top-10 finish at the Junior PGA Championship in August. With that momentum, Woods is poised to make an impact at TPC Sawgrass.

Miles Russell, currently ranked #1 in the AJGA, has also had a stellar year. He has won two events in 2025, the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March and the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods in February, showing he has the form and confidence to contend for the title. With such talent in the field, the stage is set for intense competition for the win.