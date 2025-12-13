What’s In Charley Hull & Michael Brennan’s Golf Bags at Grant Thornton Invitational 2025?

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we look at the equipment that Charlie Hull and Michael Brennan have in their respective bags.

A score of 17-under-par 55 often tends to grab attention. Playing as a team at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, Charley Hull and Michael Brennan produced this impressive score. Birdies on all holes except three and eagles on two got the duo to their benchmark score at Tiburon Golf Club. However, behind the scores was a compelling equipment contrast between the two. Hull was leaning on a refined TaylorMade setup, while Brennan countered with a precise, all-Titleist configuration.

Let’s take a closer look at the WITB of Charley Hull and Michael Brennan.

Charley Hull WITB

Charley Hull’s WITB at the Grant Thornton Invitational features a TaylorMade-heavy setup. This setup reflects her long-term loyalty towards TaylorMade. Her TaylorMade equipment has played a significant role in her consistent performances for years. The 3x LPGA winner recently won at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, and has posted many close finishes since then.

Over the last few years, Charley Hull has transitioned from Scotty Cameron putters to TaylorMade TP models. This move came because of her equipment deal. Her irons shifted from P7MB prototypes to production P770/P7MB combos, and wedges were upgraded from MG4 to MG5 with consistent Modus3 shafts. Besides that, her driver loft lowered to 8° from 9.5° setups.

At the Grant Thornton Invitational, she was using the TaylorMade Qi10 LS (8° loft, UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6X shaft). She stuck to the 2024 Qi10 family, just like other elite golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The Qi10 LS driver is known for delivering high ball speeds. This is the reason behind her 283-yard average drive distance.

The English golfer has not been using fairway woods recently. Instead, she favored hybrids for gapping. The hybrid that’s part of Charley Hull’s WITB is TaylorMade Qi35. It features 17° (2-hybrid) and 19° (3-hybrid) lofts. Thus, it suits Charley Hull’s setup for precise gapping between fairways and irons. Her forward CG placement aids lower launch and control on Tiburón’s firm fairways. The 3x LPGA winner pairs it with UST Mamiya iRod Hybrid 85F4 shafts (mid-80g, firm flex, low launch/spin profile).

Hull uses P7MB for her irons. Amongst the many irons that TaylorMade has created, P7MB has got to be one of the finest. It is a traditional blade-style muscle-back iron designed for elite ball-strikers. Charley Hull is a golfer who seeks maximum control, workability, and pure feel, and the P7MB iron is just perfect for that.

Hull was previously using Milled Grind 4 (MG4) as her wedge. However, she shifted to the 2025 edition, the MG5. The MG5 48°, 54°, 60° lofts form the cornerstone of Charley Hull’s short game at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. Made from soft carbon steel, the wedge also features Spin Tread Technology.

Besides that, her bag contains the TaylorMade TP Soto putter. Soto’s blade shape includes a single back-cavity sightline for simple alignment. It also has a full shaft offset for a square setup and compact, rounded contours. The ball that Charley Hull is using at the event is TaylorMade TP5x.

Michael Brennan WITB

In contrast to Charley Hull, Michael Brennan is using a Titleist-rich WITB. Brennan is using the same equipment he did in October, when he won the Bank of Utah Championship. With that win, he made a record that even Rory McIlroy couldn’t achieve. He won the very first event he participated in on the PGA Tour as a pro. With the same WITB, Michael Brennan is on his way to achieving a similar feat at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Brennan is using a setup that includes GT-series woods for speed, mixed irons for versatility, and Vokey SM10 wedges for spin control on Tiburón’s Bermuda greens. He uses the Titleist GT3 driver. The driver employs a Thermoform Crown for better speed tuning. And it’s not just that. It also has SureFit hosel adjustability, which helped with his 360-yard average and 7.6 strokes gained off-the-tee at Utah.

He was using GT3 3W for fairway woods before the Bank of Utah Championship. However, he switched to GT1 and continues to use the same at the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour co-sanctioned event. GT1 fairway is a Tour variant, HZRDUS 80 TX shaft. It boasts adjustable fore/aft weights and a shallower face. The stronger “Tour loft” helps reduce the spin. Besides that, Michael Brennan’s WITB includes a T150 utility iron. It’s an HZRDUS Black 105 TX shaft that replaces traditional hybrids.

The irons mix T100 (4-5, Project X 6.5 shafts) for workability with 620 CB (6-9, same shafts) for compact precision. He also uses Vokey SM10 wedges (46° Project X 6.5; 50°-60° Dynamic Gold S400). They feature MicroMax grooves for wet-weather spin (10,000+ rpm) and progressive CG for distance control; likely F/P grinds for versatility.

The putter in his bag is the Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Proto, while he uses a Pro V1 golf ball.

Hull and Brennan’s opening-round surge at Tiburón showed how two very different equipment philosophies can produce the same result on the scoreboard.