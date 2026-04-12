What’s Inside Rory McIlroy’s Bottle at Masters 2026? Know All About His Black Flask at the Major

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, finally completing his career Grand Slam. Now, in 2026, the Northern Irishman’s black flask is once again attracting attention at Augusta. So what’s actually in it?

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As per reports, McIlroy carries a protein shake in his bag during tournament rounds. He targets 180 grams of protein daily and discovered through a glucose monitor that having protein before carbs keeps his blood sugar steady, preventing the energy crashes that kill focus on the back nine.

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The math is simple: a 4-hour round burns serious fuel, and steady energy means sharper decisions under pressure. That black bottle is not a quirk. It is a performance tool.

(This is a developing story…)