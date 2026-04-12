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What’s Inside Rory McIlroy’s Bottle at Masters 2026? Know All About His Black Flask at the Major

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 12, 2026 | 6:18 PM EDT

HomeGolf

What’s Inside Rory McIlroy’s Bottle at Masters 2026? Know All About His Black Flask at the Major

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 12, 2026 | 6:18 PM EDT

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Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, finally completing his career Grand Slam. Now, in 2026, the Northern Irishman’s black flask is once again attracting attention at Augusta. So what’s actually in it?

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As per reports, McIlroy carries a protein shake in his bag during tournament rounds. He targets 180 grams of protein daily and discovered through a glucose monitor that having protein before carbs keeps his blood sugar steady, preventing the energy crashes that kill focus on the back nine.

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The math is simple: a 4-hour round burns serious fuel, and steady energy means sharper decisions under pressure. That black bottle is not a quirk. It is a performance tool.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,271 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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