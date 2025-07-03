When Will Justin Thomas Play Next After His Hiatus Announcement?

Justin Thomas had an eventful week at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He started strong, shooting an impressive 64 in the second round, making five birdies in a row, and sharing the lead after two rounds. But a rough moment hit in the third round when he made a surprising quadruple bogey on the par-5 13th, causing him to slip down the leaderboard. Showing his fighting spirit, Thomas bounced back in the final round with a steady 67, finishing tied for 9th place.

Justin Thomas has struggled recently in major championships, missing the cut at both the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, shooting rounds of 73 and 72, and the U.S. Open at Oakmont, posting consecutive rounds of 76. These setbacks highlight a concerning pattern, as Thomas has now missed the cut in five of his last seven major appearances. He openly admitted that these disappointing results have affected him deeply, saying the issue “weighs on me more than it should.”

Following the Travelers Championship, he announced a brief hiatus on his Instagram, opting to skip both the Rocket Classic and the John Deere Classic to rest and prepare for upcoming events. Now, Thomas is mostly set to return at the Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10–13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. His past performances at this event have been mixed; notably, in 2024, he opened with an impressive 62. He ultimately finished tied for 62nd. The following week, Thomas will compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, from July 17 to 20.

With recent missed cuts at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, Thomas aims to improve his major performance and regain momentum in the upcoming tournaments, especially the Open. JT had set high goals for himself at the beginning of the season, and came close with a win at the RBC Heritage. The goals were so ambitious that one win won’t help fulfill them.

Justin Thomas vs. Scottie Scheffler: Same ambition, different trajectories

When Justin Thomas said, “I still fully believe that I can have a year like Scottie (Scheffler) just had… I think I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t think I could at least do that.” He wasn’t making a casual comparison; he was setting a high bar for himself.

The comment came earlier this year as Scottie Scheffler was dominating the golf world, fresh off a 2024 season with seven victories, including the Masters, The Players, and the Tour Championship. In contrast, Thomas entered 2025 aiming for a bounce-back after a winless stretch dating back to 2022.

The statistical contrast between the two stars underscores that gap. Scheffler has remained a model of consistency, rarely finishing outside the top five. Thomas, on the other hand, has shown more volatility, capable of opening with a course-record 61 one week and posting a quadruple bogey meltdown the next, as he did at the Travelers Championship.

That emotional edge has long been part of Thomas’s identity, sometimes a spark, other times a hurdle. His candid quote about matching Scheffler wasn’t arrogance; it reflected a belief rooted in experience. He knows what it takes; he’s done it before in 2017 and 2020.