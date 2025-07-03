When Will Lexi Thompson Play Next After Hiatus Announcement? Her LPGA Schedule Explored

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang delivered a remarkable performance at the 2025 Dow Championship, narrowly missing victory in a dramatic playoff. The duo, affectionately known as “Team Biggie Smalls,” fired a bogey-free final round of 10-under-par 60, bringing their tournament total to 20-under 260. This impressive surge propelled them from a tie for seventh into a share of the lead, forcing the first-ever playoff in the event’s six-year history. “What Dow does for this tournament just gives women’s golf an opportunity to play team golf and really bring the fans behind it; it’s truly amazing,” Lexi mentioned after the game.

After narrowly missing victory at the Dow Championship, Lexi Thompson announced that she’ll be taking a five-week break from competitive golf. “I will be taking personal time off at home and kind of playing once we get back to the states, kind of taking it tournament by tournament. I’m taking time off,” she shared. This means Thompson will skip the entire European portion of the LPGA Tour, including two major championships—the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.

The Amundi Evian Championship, scheduled to start on July 10, is the next major on the LPGA Tour calendar. However, Lexi Thompson has consistently chosen to skip this particular event over the past several years due to personal preferences regarding course fit or travel logistics, with her last participation in 2019.

With her semi-retirement, Thompson has emphasized her desire to maintain a healthy mindset and spend quality time with family and friends. She has previously stated, “I did say just from a full-time schedule. Just going to take that time for myself, spend it with my family and friends, and just decompress.” By taking this deliberate pause, Thompson hopes to return refreshed and ready to compete again, likely starting with the Portland Classic, scheduled from August 14-17. She could also return to the FM Championship from August 28-31.

Fans will be closely watching for any updates or announcements from Thompson. While Lexi Thompson takes a break from the tour, the spotlight now shifts toward her recent teammate, Megan Khang.

Could Lexi Thompson’s break open doors for Megan Khang in Europe?

Coming off their strong combined performance at the Dow Championship, Khang heads into the European leg of the LPGA season with newfound momentum. She recently shared her optimism, stating, “Knowing that the work I’ve been doing on the greens has been paying off… I’m really happy where my game is trending.” With two major European tournaments approaching, Khang now has a prime opportunity to establish herself independently.

Thompson herself acknowledged Khang’s current form and expressed confidence in her teammate’s potential to excel in Europe, saying, “I’m taking time off; she will be playing. She’s playing great golf.” As Thompson steps back temporarily, fans and analysts alike will be closely watching to see if Megan Khang can capitalize on this opportunity and secure a breakthrough victory overseas.