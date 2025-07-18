When Will Lydia Ko Play Next After Her Missed Cut at the Evian Championship? LPGA Star’s Schedule Explored

Last year, Yuka Saso, the two-time U.S. Women’s Open champ, missed the cut after she carded 4-over for two days. And this year, for Lydia Ko, a past champion at this venue, the Alpine stage brought not triumph but an abrupt and surprising halt. It was only her second missed cut of the season, yet for someone of Ko’s stature, such moments rarely pass without reflection or recalibration. Her quiet social media post—“Wish my golf was as beautiful as the views, bye for now Europe… see you in a few weeks” —hinted at disappointment but also at where she will be playing next after this defeat.

Ko, who is typically consistent and composed, found herself falling short of the weekend cut line at Evian when she carded rounds of 73 & 74 to miss the cut by three shots. It came as a surprise, as for Ko, Evian holds a special place in her heart because she won her first major here in 2015. Her miss was also unexpected, as she had strong finishes this season, including two top ten finishes and one win at the HSBC Women’s Championship. But her missed cut at Evian is her second consecutive missed cut, as she even missed out playing on the weekend at the Dow Championship, where she partnered up with Danielle Kang.

In the days following her early exit, many are expecting her to play the Women’s Scottish Open next week, as a lead-up to the season’s final major, but Ko has chosen a different path. She’ll be skipping the Scottish stop and instead be placing all her focus on preparing for the AIG Women’s Open, which begins on July 31st at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Lydia Ko is gearing up to defend her title at the Women’s Open, where she won last year when it was played at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

This decision underscores a strategic shift in her approach—one that values precision over volume. By stepping away from the grind of back-to-back tournaments, Ko is giving herself a chance to reset both mentally and physically. The AIG Women’s Open is a tournament she knows well and one where she has historically performed with poise. Given her deep experience and past success in majors, it’s clear that Ko is betting on quality over quantity—a move that could pay off in spades if she returns to form on the windy links of Wales.

So while the Evian disappointment may have closed one door, it appears to have sharpened her focus on a much larger opportunity. Lydia Ko is not just regrouping; she is signaling that the Women’s Open isn’t just her next event, but her next mission. While Ko preps for the season’s last major, let’s take a look at her performances at the Women’s Open in the past.

Lydia Ko’s past performances at the AIG Women’s Open

Lydia Ko’s record at the AIG Women’s Open highlights both her talent and her enduring class on links golf. Ko first played the major while still an amateur, and won the

Smyth Salver as the lowest amateur in both 2012 and 2013.

She then returned as a seasoned pro in 2014 and finished tied 29th. In 2015, the year that she won the Evian Championship, Ko finished tied 3rd when it was hosted at the Turnberry golf club.

After 12 previous appearances in the tournament, she captured her third career major title in 2024 at St Andrews. Ko entered Sunday three shots behind Jiyai Shin but closed with a commanding 69 on the final day, including a clutch birdie on the 18th, to finish at 7-under and win by two strokes over world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Ko’s victory at St Andrews came during one of the most memorable stretches in women’s golf. It was just weeks after securing the Olympic gold in Paris that she added the Women’s Open title to her resume, snapping an eight-year major drought that dated back to her 2016 Chevron Championship win.

Her performance throughout the week demonstrated resilience and adaptability, making her the only player to post four under‑par rounds amid heavy wind and rain.

In her 12 appearances in the major, Ko has only missed the cut twice, the last being in 2023 when it was hosted at the Walton Heath Old Course.