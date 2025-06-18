When Will Nelly Korda Play at 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Round 1 & 2 Tee Times & Pairings Explored

After a spectacular U.S. Women’s Open, we saw Maja Stark clinch her first major. Now, it’s time for the third women’s major of the year, the prestigious KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. This is the first women’s major will happen at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Texas will witness the battle of the 156 top players competing for a $10.4 million purse.

Amy Yang will be arriving in Frisco to defend her title. Nelly Korda is on her way too. Maja Stark will be making her third appearance at the KPMG PGA Championship, looking to turn things around this time. She missed the cut in 2023 and was tied for 60th in 2024. Well, the saying goes, the third time is the charm. Let’s take a look at when these favorites will tee off.

The players will tee off at 7 am from two tees, tee 1 and tee 10. After the first two rounds, only the top 60 and ties will remain. The golfers who begin their rounds from tee 1 will start their second round from tee 10, and vice versa. The groups will remain the same, but the time will be different. Those players who tee off early morning in round 1 will tee off their second round in the afternoon the next day, and vice versa.

Here’s the entire list of tee times allotted for each group for the KPMG PGA Championship 2025:

7:00 a.m./12:27 p.m: Katelyn Sepmoree, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura.

7:05 a.m./ 12:32 p.m: Bianca Pagdanganan, Natalie Vivaldi, Jiwon Jeon

7:11 a.m./ 12:38 p.m: Jeonguen Lee5, Arpichaya Yubol, Brooke Matthews

7:16 a.m./ 12:43 p.m: Peiyun Chien, Yuri Yoshida, Yahui Zhang

7:22 a.m./ 12:49 p.m: Celine Boultier, Sophia Popov, Ashleigh Buhai

7:27 a.m./ 12:54 p.m: Albane Valenzuela, Benedetta Moresco, Robyn Choi

7:33 a.m./ 1:00 p.m: Chiara Tamburlini, Ingrid Lindblad, Jasmine Suwannapura

7:38 a.m./ 1:o5 p.m: Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Megan Khang

7:44 a.m./ 1:11 p.m: Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom

7:49 a.m./ 1:16 p.m: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka

7:55 a.m./ 1:22 p.m: Esther Henseleit, Aditi Ashok, Mimi Rhodes

8:oo a.m./ 1:27 p.m: Jin Hee Im, Caroline Inglis, Miyu Yamashita

8:06 a.m./ 1:33 p.m: Ariya Jutanugarn, Lucy Li, Rose Zhang

8:11 a.m./ 1:38 p.m: Lauren Hartlage, Ina Yoon, Angel Yin

8:17 a.m./ 1:44 p.m: Joanna Coe, Patty Tavatanakit, Leona Maguire

8:22 a.m./ 1:49 p.m: Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen

8:28 a.m./ 1:55 p.m: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko

8:33 a.m./ 2:00 p.m: Mirim Lee, Allison Corpuz, A Lim Kim

8:39 a.m./ 2:o6 p.m: Brooke M Henderson, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo

8:44 a.m./ 2:11 p.m: Gemma Dryburgh, Soo Bin Joo, Hira Naveed

8: 50 a.m./ 2:17 p.m: Chisato Iwai, Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin

8:55 a.m./ 2:22 p.m: Dewi Weber, Azahara Munoz, Na Rin An

9:01 a.m./ 2:28 p.m: Rio Takeda, Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant

9:06 a.m./ 2:33 p.m: Ashley Grier, Savannah Grewal, Morgane Metraux

9:12 a.m./ 2:39 p.m: Gurleen Kaur, Nicole Felce, Olivia Cowen

9:17 a.m/ 2:44 p.m: Yu Liu, Madison Young, Heather Angell

12:27 p.m/7:00 a.m: Pornanong Phatlum, Mariel Galdiano, Ruixin Liu

12:32 p.m./ 7:05 a.m: Sandra Changkija, Kumkang Park, Brianna Do

12:38 p.m./ 7:11 a.m: Georgia Hall, Allie Knight, Cheyenne Knight

12:43 p.m./ 7:16 a.m: Jeonguen Lee6, Ryan O’Toole, Paula Reto

12:49 p.m./ 7:22 a.m: Elizabeth Szokol, Nataliya Guseva, Aline Krauter

12:54 p.m./ 7:27 a.m: Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter, Kristen Gillman’

1:00 p.m./ 7:33 a.m: Somi Lee, Lindy Duncan, Suji Kim

1:05 p.m./ 7:38 a.m: Jenny Shin, Weiwei Zhang, Haeji Kang

1:11 p.m./7:44 a.m: Gabi Lopez, Shinsil Bang, Yui Kawamoto

1:16 p.m./ 7: 49 a.m: Yan Liu, Auston Kim, Ana Belac

1:22 p.m./ 7:22 a.m: Danielle King, Sei Young Kim, Yani Tseng

1:27 p.m./ 8:00 a.m: Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacuo, Hye-Jin Choi

1:33 p.m./ 8:o6 a.m: Andrea Lee, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Linnea Strom

1:38 p.m./ 8:11 a.m: Nanna Koerstz, Allie White, Youmin Hwang

1:44 p.m./ 8:17 a.m: Stacy Lewis, Alison Curdt, Sarah Schmelzel

1:49 p.m./ 8:22 a.m: Gabriela Ruffells, Shiho Kuwaki, Carlota Ciganda

1:55 p.m./ 8:28 a.m: Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh

2:00 pm/ 8:33 a.m: Sung Hyun Park, Anna Nordqvist, Cristie Kerr

2:06 p.m./ 8:39 a.m: Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, In-Gee Chun

2:11 p.m./ 8:44 a.m: Jenny Bae, Ilhee Lee, Minami Katsu

2:17 p.m/8:50 a.m: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull

2:22 p.m./ 8:55 a.m: Saki Baba, Wei-Ling Hsu, Manon De Roey

2:28 p.m./9:01 a.m: Hinako Shibuno, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu

2:33 p.m./9:06 a.m: Caroline Masson, Muni He, Karis Davidson

2:39 p.m./9:12 a.m: Gigi Stoll, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mary Liu

2:44 p.m./ 9:17 a.m: Jing Yan, Frida Kinhult, Pauline Roussin Bouchard

Now that you know all about the pairings, let’s take a look at this year’s favorite bets.

Top favorites for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

By this time of the year in 2024, Nelly Korda had won six LPGA Tour events, and she also won her second major title, the Chevron Championship. But in 2025, she was not able to display the same powerful performance. Korda has not won any events this year, apart from four top 10 finishes. However, because of her fiery performance last year and consistent performance in 2025, she still ranks as the world No.1, leading in points. Her consistent performance has made her a fan favorite, and she is the top number 1 pick to win this year’s KPMG Championship with +850 odds.

Second in line is Atthaya Jeeno Thitikul with +900 odds, who became the youngest ever professional tournament winner, clinching the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Championship at just 14 years and 4 months. Her first LPGA Tour win happened at the 2022 JTBC Classic, and she also won the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She has a total of 5 LPGA Tour wins, 4 LET events, and several others, constituting 18 professional wins. However, Thitikul has not won a major in her name yet, and this year she looks to change that.

The third favorite pick, Ruoning Yin with +1600 odds. She won her maiden major title in the 2023 KPMG Championship, making her the second Chinese woman ever to win a major. She has displayed a very consistent performance in 2025 despite having no wins this season. She has made the cut at all 9 starts this year with three top 10 finishes. She finished T2 and T4 at the Chevron Championship and the U.S Women’s Open, respectively.

Who do you think will take home the $1.8 million prize money out of the $12 million purse? Let us know in the comments below.