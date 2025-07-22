When Will Rory McIlroy Play Next After a Top-10 Finish at the Open 2025?

Fresh off his emotional week at Royal Portrush, finishing T7 with 10-under, Rory McIlroy now turns his attention to the biggest prize hunt of the year. The FedEx Cup Playoffs start August 7th, and McIlroy enters as the second seed. Three tournaments stand between him and a potential fourth FedEx Cup title. His strong 2025 season, including a career Grand Slam completion at The Masters, provides perfect momentum for this championship chase.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship runs from August 7-10 at TPC Southwind in Memphis. This marks the opening event of the PGA Tour’s three-tournament playoff series. The timing gives McIlroy just days to transition from emotional highs to playoff pressure. He must quickly shift focus from Royal Portrush memories to championship aspirations. This momentum from completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters positions him perfectly for the playoff push.

via Imago February 2, 2025, Pebble Beach, Ca, USA: Rory McIlroy is seen on the tee at hole 17 just before winning the Pro-Am on the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE Pebble Beach USA – ZUMAi237 20250202_zsa_i237_119 Copyright: xFlanigan/Imagespacex

Memphis presents its challenges for McIlroy. TPC Southwind has historically been a difficult venue for him, with mixed results in recent appearances. However, playoff golf brings different energy and elevated stakes. The field narrows to just 70 players, creating a more exclusive atmosphere than regular tour events.

Beyond Memphis, McIlroy’s schedule spans multiple continents through December. The playoff series continues with the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club from August 14-17, where only the top 50 players advance. Then comes the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club from August 21-24, featuring just the top 30 players competing for the ultimate prize.

Following the FedEx Cup conclusion, he returns to Europe for the Irish Open at The K Club and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. September brings the ultimate team competition with the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where McIlroy has already qualified for Team Europe.

His global tour continues with exciting new ventures. McIlroy will make his competitive debut in India at the inaugural DP World India Championship in October. The ambitious schedule concludes with the Australian Open at Kingston Heath in December, demonstrating his commitment to competing worldwide.

Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup Standing and Tour Championship Chances

McIlroy sits second in the FedEx Cup standings with 3,444 points. Scheffler leads with 4,805 points after his Open Championship victory. Rory maintains a comfortable 849-point cushion over third-place Sepp Straka.

His position guarantees progression through all three playoff events. The top 70 players advance from Memphis to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley. Then, only 30 players reach the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

The PGA Tour has eliminated starting strokes for 2025, reverting to a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format. Everyone starts at even par now. This change benefits consistent performers like McIlroy. he owns impressive Tour Championship history with three victories at East Lake, matching Tiger Woods for most career wins. His 2022 triumph proved especially memorable when he overcame a six-shot deficit. “Six behind on the first tee on Thursday, and I was ten behind on the third tee,” he reflected. “I guess it just shows you anything’s possible.”

Can McIlroy channel his Royal Portrush closure into championship success? The journey begins next week in Memphis.