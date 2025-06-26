When Will Rory McIlroy Play Next After the Travelers? His 2025 Schedule Explored

What a year it has been for Rory McIlroy! Started so well with 2 regular Tour wins, a career Grand Slam, and a lot of expectations. But all of it came crashing down as Rory wasn’t able to find motivation after his Masters win to get his head back in the game. At the Travelers Championship, the last signature event of the season, he finished T6. Much better than preceding finishes. Now, since Rory is finding his groove again, where can we see him playing next?

Rory McIlroy is not in the field at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and he will not be at the Tournament Players Club Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, a week after that, from July 3-6. After this short break, Rory will be teeing off at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open from July 9-13. This event is very close to McIlroy. Even last year, after his heartbreaking loss at the US Open, he took a few weeks off to return here.

This short break this year comes at a much-needed time for him. At the Travelers Championship, McIlroy shared that he has “positive vibes going into a couple-week break here and get ready for Scotland and The Open Championship.” He further shared that he is “looking forward to getting back over to my neck of the woods for a couple weeks and be prepared for a little bit of links golf.” These two weeks, McIlroy plans to reflect on becoming the sixth golfer ever to achieve the career grand slam.

“I think more so than anything else, it’ll just be good for me mentally to take a little bit of a break and get back to my neck of the woods, get back to the UK for a little bit. I’m excited for that, and I’ve alluded to the fact I probably haven’t taken enough time off or time to reflect after what happened in April. So I’m excited to do a little bit of that over these next two weeks,” he shared.

After his play at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory will head straight to Royal Portrush for The Open, aiming to add a sixth major on home soil. After the fourth and final major of the season, McIlroy will be getting ready for the big patriotic showdown at Bethpage.

Rory McIlroy is the first to qualify for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup

After his eighth straight appearance, McIlroy again secured a place on Luke Donald’s 2025 European Ryder Cup team. A top-20 finish at the U.S. Open moved him past the required mark on the European Points List, which is a qualification pathway based on performances in DP World Tour and co-sanctioned events, confirming his appearance well ahead of the official team deadline.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26–28. European captain Luke Donald will round out his 12-man squad later this year, adding six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.

McIlroy said, “It’s always a huge honour to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, so it means a great deal to have qualified for my eighth in a row and to be part of Luke’s team again at Bethpage.” He further stated that “Winning a Ryder Cup away from home is one of the biggest challenges there is in golf. We know it is going to be tough in New York, but we are all looking forward to that challenge in September and the opportunity to potentially do something special.”

Europe has won five of the seven Ryder Cups in which Rory McIlroy has played. His appearances span from his debut in 2010 through the most recent edition.