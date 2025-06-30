When Will Scottie Scheffler End Hiatus to Play Next? PGA Tour Schedule Explored

On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith said in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm, which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry”

Smith added that Scheffler’s next scheduled start was to be The American Express (Jan. 16–19 in La Quinta, California), but the World No. 1 ultimately elected to sit out that event as well to ensure a complete recovery.

In his season debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—making his return from a holiday hand injury—Scottie Scheffler carded a final-round 5-under-par 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish at 15-under-273, six strokes behind champion Rory McIlroy, and tied for ninth place. He showed steady play throughout the week, hitting solid iron shots and putting with good pace. Despite a few early bogeys, he steadied himself with birdies on the back nine.

Scottie has a busy summer ahead, starting on July 10 at the Genesis Scottish Open on the links at the Renaissance Club. One week later, he’ll tee off at The Open Championship (July 17) at Royal Portrush. After heading back to the U.S., he’ll kick off the FedExCup Playoffs with the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug 7) at TPC Southwind, move on to the BMW Championship (Aug 14) at Caves Valley, then wrap up the playoffs at the Tour Championship (Aug 21) at East Lake. Finally, he’ll lead Team USA at the Ryder Cup (Sept 26) on the challenging Bethpage Black course.

Last year, Scheffler won seven PGA Tour events, including two of golf’s biggest, the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship, plus the season finale at the Tour Championship. He also captured Olympic gold in Paris and claimed the FedExCup points title, making 2024 one of the strongest seasons in modern golf history.

Scheffler’s 2025 Wins and Latest Comeback

In 2025, Scheffler continued his dominant form, opening with a record-tying 31-under victory at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, formerly known as the Byron Nelson, for his first win of the year. He followed that by cruising to his third major title at the PGA Championship, edging the field by five strokes at Quail Hollow. In early June, he successfully defended his crown at The Memorial Tournament, joining Tiger Woods as only the second back-to-back winner in the event’s history.

Along the way, he fired a bogey-free 62 to tie the course record and grab a one-shot lead after two rounds at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He’s also notched top-three finishes with a T3 at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scottie Scheffler’s most recent tournament was the 2025 Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for eighth. In the third round, he stumbled out of the gate with a triple bogey on the first hole, which dropped him down the leaderboard. But he bounced back by sinking a birdie on the 18th hole to end the day on a high note.