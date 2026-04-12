Where Do Rory McIlroy and His Wife Erica Stoll Live? Inside His Luxury Million-Dollar Mansion

Luxury homes and elite golf lifestyles go hand in hand. Look at Tiger Woods’ mansion in Jupiter, Florida. As one of the most renowned professionals for over a decade, Rory McIlroy has also built a residence that appropriately reflects his success on the course. He started with a property in Northern Ireland back in 2009 and then moved to Florida, USA. Now, he has built another private, luxury residence to live with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy.

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Where is Rory McIlroy’s mansion located, and what is its price?

Rory McIlroy’s best-known mansion is in Jupiter, Florida. However, he bought another property in Wentworth, Surrey, in 2023 – a $12 million decision. It is located in an exclusive gated golf community just outside London. It serves as a hub for elite golfers and celebrities. There was an 18-month renovation to create a custom family home.

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This new home was the first place he visited after his Masters victory last year.

“Straight after Augusta, we traveled over to see the house as it was going through the finishing touches,” he told Telegraph Sport. “It was fun to see, and we could have stayed in it, but we wanted to get over to Hollywood.”

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While there are estimates of the property’s price, there’s not much information available about what it includes. The only known information available is that it is a six-bedroom luxury mansion that was already grand before the extensive upgrades.

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The upgrades likely focused on modern-day living and golf features.

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Where do Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll currently live, and why did he decide to move?

After purchasing and renovating the Wentworth, Surrey, house, Rory McIlroy and his daughter, Poppy, plan to stay there. However, he currently lives in his Jupiter, Florida, mansion most of the time, especially during the PGA Tour. The property has served as the main base for years after he bought it in 2017.

“My life is here. I have an American wife. I live in America. Honestly, I enjoy it here more. The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience,” Rory McIlroy said when asked about moving to Jupiter, Florida.

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It is located inside the exclusive Bear’s Club, a private gated golf community founded by Jack Nicklaus. The property was bought from Ernie Els, whom Rory McIlroy idolized, for about $11 million. Since then, its value has reportedly doubled.

The Jupiter property is over 10,000 square feet spread across roughly 2.4 acres. There are nine bedrooms, 10 to 10.5 bathrooms, a home theater, recording studio, gym, games room, outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, and tennis court. It also features a backyard area for practicing golf.

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The idea of moving back to the UK was likely influenced by his wife. When speaking on the Netflix documentary series Full Swing, he revealed that Erica Stoll was not a fan of Florida’s heat.

Although their new Wentworth home signals a shift toward life in the UK, Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll still rely on their Jupiter mansion as a familiar base. This is especially true during the PGA Tour season. Together, both properties reflect a balance between long-term family priorities and the luxury, golf-centered lifestyle.