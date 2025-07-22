Where Is Brooks Koepka Playing Next After Missing Cut at The Open Championship?

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, now finds himself struggling to make cuts. Quite the irony for a player of his caliber. He recently missed the cut at the 153rd Open Championship. Despite being a three-time PGA Champion and two-time U.S. Open winner, The Open continues to slip through his fingers even after a decade of trying.

But true to form, he’s not dwelling on the disappointment. Instead, Koepka is already preparing to bounce back, with his sights firmly set on his next tee time. So what’s his next playing spot?

Koepka’s next stop is the LIV Golf UK event, where he’ll once again tee it up with his Smash GC team. Returning to the JCB Golf & Country Club from July 25 to 27, the tournament promises another thrilling showdown on British soil. Koepka finished T16 at this venue last year, and he’ll be aiming for a stronger showing this time. The course, carved through mature woodland and built to championship standards, is known for its bold layout, strategic challenges, and unforgiving fescue rough, a true test for even the toughest competitors. And the cherry on top is that this year, Koepka has been struggling with his form.

Koepka didn’t shy away from admitting how much his poor form has affected him this season. Speaking during the U.S. Open, he said, “From the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn’t want to be around me… It drove me nuts. It ate at me.” That frustration is understandable; he missed the cut in three of the four majors this year, a rare slump for a five-time major champion. In LIV Golf, too, he has only managed two top-10 finishes in ten events. While a big performance at LIV Golf UK would come as a surprise based on current form, Koepka is known for turning things around when it matters.

While Koepka looks to bounce back, he won’t be the only star in the spotlight. The field is stacked with players who are more than capable of taking the title.

Top Big Threats For Koepka at LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm, the defending champion, is set to return to the very place where he made LIV Golf UK history. His win at JCB Golf & Country Club in 2024 displayed dominance from start to finish. He opened with a flawless, bogey-free round that included eight birdies and sealed the deal with a calm, composed 67 on the final day. As he tees it up again, all eyes will be on Rahm to see if he can defend his crown.

Bryson DeChambeau is also heading in with serious momentum. He played all four majors this year and finished inside the top 10 in three of them: a T2 at the PGA Championship, a T5 at the Masters, and a T10 at The Open. On the LIV side, he’s been just as consistent, with seven top-10 finishes, including a win at LIV Golf Korea. His current form makes him one of the biggest threats in the field.

With stars like Rahm and DeChambeau playing at their best, Koepka will have his work cut out for him. But that’s what makes LIV Golf UK such a must-watch. Drama, talent, and top-level golf are all on the table, and tickets are already available. The only question now is: who’s taking home the trophy this year?