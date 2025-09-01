Where is Miles Russell Playing Next After Winning Second Jr. Players Title? Schedule Explored

At 16 years old, Miles Russell became the first golfer in history to win the Junior Players Championship twice. But his biggest challenges may still lie ahead. Russell captured his second Junior Players title at TPC Sawgrass on August 31, 2025, with a dramatic 9-under-par 207 performance. This historic achievement now sets the stage for an intense fall schedule that could shape his entire career trajectory.

Russell’s immediate focus shifts to the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup, where he leads Team USA as their top-ranked player. The event takes place September 23-25 across two prestigious venues: Nassau Country Club for team matches and Bethpage Black for singles play. This marks the first time singles matches will occur at a Ryder Cup venue on the eve of the main event.

Russell secured his leadership position after accumulating 2,115 points to top the leaderboard over the past 54 weeks. His co-captain, Asterisk Talley, joins him in leading a 12-player squad that includes Hamilton Coleman, Luke Colton, and Tyler Mawhinney. The European team, captained by Stephen Gallacher, features strong competitors like Callixte Alzas from France and Kris Kim from England.

Following the Junior Ryder Cup, Russell returns to professional golf at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 14-17. This PGA Tour event grants automatic exemptions to AJGA Player of the Year winners. Russell previously competed in this tournament in 2024 but missed the cut. Now, with enhanced experience and recent victories, he aims for a stronger showing at Port Royal Golf Course.

Russell’s 2025 amateur campaign demonstrates consistent elite performance. His quarterfinal appearances at both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur showcase his ability to compete against top talent. Additionally, victories at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship reinforce his dominance in junior golf. However, despite being heavily favored as potentially the youngest Walker Cup player ever, selectors chose other candidates for the September event at Cypress Point.

Russell’s Florida State Commitment Timeline

Russell officially committed to Florida State University on July 1, 2025, with enrollment planned for fall 2026. Coach Trey Jones secured the commitment after Russell announced his decision on social media. “Beyond excited to announce my commitment to Florida State University!” Russell wrote, expressing gratitude to his family and coach Ramon Bescansa.

However, uncertainty surrounds Russell’s actual collegiate timeline. Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine noted that “it is unclear how long Russell will actually stay in college before turning pro.” This ambiguity reflects Russell’s unique position as someone already capable of competing professionally while maintaining amateur eligibility.

Russell’s professional experience includes becoming the youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut at the age of 15, with a T20 finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. This achievement established him as someone ready for professional competition. Yet his continued amateur focus suggests strategic planning for maximum career development.

The Jacksonville Beach native’s decision timeline becomes more complex, considering his omission from the Walker Cup. This surprising exclusion might influence his amateur versus professional calculations moving forward. His current approach strikes a balance between immediate competitive opportunities and long-term career planning.

Russell’s Florida State commitment provides educational security while preserving amateur status for major championships. Meanwhile, selective professional appearances through exemptions offer valuable experience without jeopardizing eligibility. The next few months will reveal whether Russell maintains his amateur focus or accelerates his professional timeline following his success in the Junior Players Championship.