Where Is Nelly Korda Playing Next After Losing Her World No. 1 throne? Her Schedule Explored

For months, Nelly Korda’s reign at the top felt untouchable. But in golf, fortunes shift as quickly as the wind. A stumble here, a surge there, and suddenly, the crown has changed hands. Now, all eyes turn to what comes next for the former World No. 1.

Before the AIG Women’s British Open, Korda was holding onto her World No. 1 ranking by the narrowest margin, just 0.1868 points ahead of Jeeno Thitikul. This was the slimmest gap since she regained the top spot in March 2024. Her lead had once been much stronger, especially after her incredible run of five straight wins in 2023.

There were multiple ways Thitikul could overtake her, even without winning. For example, if Thitikul finished second, Korda would need to place at least third to stay No. 1. Similar scenarios played out for other finishing positions, all depending on where both players landed in the standings. Now, with the top spot slipping away, the focus shifts from points to preparation. Fans and analysts are eager to see how Korda responds and, more importantly, where she’ll choose to make her next statement on the course.

Korda is set to make her return to the CPKC Women’s Open later this summer, as the LPGA Tour heads north to Canada. The 2025 edition will take place from August 20–24 at the historic Mississaugua Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, marking the club’s first time hosting the national championship.

It’s a stage Korda knows well, though her last appearance didn’t go quite as planned. In 2023, she battled through a challenging week at the CPKC Women’s Open and finished tied for 32nd. This year offers a fresh setting and a chance to rewrite that storyline. And in September she is also expected to compete at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, scheduled for September 11–14 at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. She finished strong at the event last year, securing a tie for 5th place.

Korda’s season so far has been consistent but winless. She has made the cut in all 12 tournaments and all four majors this year, with five top-10 finishes. However, she hasn’t found the same winning form as last season. While the immediate focus is on where Korda will play next, there’s a deeper story unfolding, one of resilience and determination. Her journey hasn’t been just about ranking points or tournament wins; it’s about overcoming challenges and setbacks that could have ended her career before it began.

Overcoming Setbacks and Eyeing a Return is Nothing New To Korda…

Korda has always loved golf; she started playing at just six years old, practicing several times a week. Her passion deepened after representing her country in the Solheim Amateur Cup and competing in the U.S. Women’s Open. While she enjoyed the thrill of traveling and competing, the pressure and self-doubt sometimes weighed heavily on her. “There was a lot of hurdles, um, you know, from that age to 17, where I thought I had to quit golf. Because my back was so bad, like at the age of 15,” Between the ages of 15 and 17, Korda even considered quitting due to serious back pain from intense practice sessions. Yet, it was the unwavering support of her family that kept her going through those tough times.

Coming from a family of athletes, Korda found her biggest inspiration in her older sister, Jessica, a six-time LPGA winner. Often teasingly called the “annoying little sister,” her close bond with Jessica sparked her deeper love for golf. By age 15, Nelly had made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open, and at 17, she began winning on the Symetra Tour, including capturing her first title at the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. From there, her career truly took off.

She has proven before that making a comeback is in her DNA. After facing those early setbacks, she she rose to claim the World No. 1 spot, holding it for weeks with an impressive winning streak. Losing the top ranking now is just a temporary hurdle, which she is more than capable of overcoming.