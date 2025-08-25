Where is Patrick Cantlay Playing Next After His Heartbreaking Loss At East Lake? Schedule Explored

East Lake was thrilling, but for Patrick Cantlay, it ended in heartbreak. The final round told the story of his season, flashes of brilliance mixed with costly stumbles. He opened with a bogey and a double on the first two holes, including a four-putt from the fringe on the par-three second. But instead of folding, Cantlay clawed back. Birdies at the 10th and the 12th brought him back into contention, yet missed chances at 13, 16, and 17 left him chasing Tommy Fleetwood down the stretch. A runner-up finish was impressive, but it underscored how close Cantlay remains to turning the corner.

This was also the closest Cantlay has come to breaking his winless streak since 2022. But now what lies next?

Looking ahead, Patrick Cantlay’s next move is still a bit of a question mark. The Procore Championship, scheduled from September 11 to 14, has never been an event he’s played in his career, and it’s not yet confirmed whether he’ll tee up there this year. Typically, Cantlay wraps up his season with the Tour Championship, but 2025 has been different. With Ryder Cup discussions in the mix, there’s added intrigue about where he’ll compete next and how he’ll approach the final stretch of his season.

Tuesday at Caves Valley, Patrick Cantlay openly praised Keegan Bradley for a Ryder Cup spot, even though both are competing for the same limited captain’s picks. The situation is delicate—Bradley is the U.S. Ryder Cup captain and ranks 10th in points, while Cantlay sits 15th, hoping to earn one of Bradley’s six discretionary selections. Speaking about their practice round together, Cantlay stayed composed, saying, “I’ve played a lot with Bradley, especially at home. There’s not much Ryder Cup talk when you’re out there on Tuesday. Just playing nine holes with a friend.”

Cantlay went further than simple diplomacy, offering a strong endorsement that could affect his own chances. “If I was the captain, I’d pick Keegan. I think he’s played great. I think he’s definitely one of the best American players, and his results have shown that,” he said. While Bradley boasts a Travelers Championship win and a career-high world ranking of 7th, Cantlay has struggled with consistency this season, posting just one top-10 finish since May and missing cuts in the last three majors. Yet his strong showing at the Tour Championship, where he tied for second behind Tommy Fleetwood, might open the door for a Ryder Cup selection, giving him momentum and a renewed case for one of Bradley’s discretionary picks.

Patrick Cantlay’s heartbreak at the Tour Championship was real, but there was another player whose disappointment looked even more visible, and that is none other than Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler’s Emotional Struggle at the Tour Championship

Despite finishing the regular season as one of the most dominant players on tour, Scheffler lost the Tour Championship title and couldn’t hide his frustration. On the second round at the par-4 14th, a tricky bunker shot left him about 10 feet from the pin, prompting him to slam his club into the sand, visibly damaging the East Lake bunker. The outburst highlighted how much the season-ending event meant to him, especially with the FedExCup and $40 million at stake.

Scheffler’s emotional reaction was just the latest in a string of visible frustrations throughout 2025, from the WM Phoenix Open to The PLAYERS Championship and the US Open. While Cantlay’s near-miss was a quiet sting, Scheffler’s response reminded everyone that even the top-ranked players feel the pressure, and that no one likes losing. As analyst Rich Beem noted, “I think the steam, the heat, late tee times, I think it’s all caught up with him today. He wants to win this so bad, but he’s tired.” The contrast between Cantlay’s quiet resilience and Scheffler’s visible intensity added a dramatic layer to the Tour Championship’s finale.

For now, Cantlay’s next move remains uncertain, but strong performances in the coming events could shape the end of his season and boost his Ryder Cup chances.