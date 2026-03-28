Where Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Now? Her Personal Life, Career & Explored

In 2009-10, Tiger Woods’s world turned upside down after news of his infidelity scandal spread like wildfire. The fiasco came to light after Woods crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant, which allegedly happened due to a heated confrontation with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Soon, the matter blew up, as several women came forward to accuse Woods of having extra-marital affairs. Immediately, a legal battle followed, resulting in the dissolution of their marriage. Now, as Woods’ DUI arrest has taken the spotlight again after so many years, fans are curious to find out what his former wife, Nordegren, is doing now. Let us find out:

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Where Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Now?

After her divorce, Nordegren received a $100 million settlement from Woods. But even though she had the finances, Woods’ ex-wife was depressed. To keep her mental health in check, she immediately sought therapy. Following months of battling with her inner demons, Nordegren decided that it was time to move on. Thus, as per her mother’s wishes, she decided to pursue a Master’s degree.

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She enrolled at Rollins College in Florida and graduated with flying colors, with a 3.96 GPA in 2014. That was not all. She also received the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award from the Hamilton Holt School in the same year.

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Speaking with People in an interview back in 2014, Nordegren said, “I have always been fascinated by human behavior […] I also love learning how our different family and cultural backgrounds affect our behavior and values. Education has been the only consistent part of my life for the last nine years, and it has offered me comfort. It’s almost embarrassing to say it took nine years, but I’m proud of it. And I don’t regret a thing.”

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Thankfully, coming back to leading a normal life, Nordegren soon found love once again. She met the former NFL player Jordan Cameron at an Art Basel back in 2010. As they dated for years, keeping their relationship low-key, Nordegren announced her pregnancy in 2019. Currently, she is a proud mother and is living her dream life.

What Does Elin Nordegren’s Career Look Like?

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Following her master’s degree, Nordegren pointed out how she always wanted to be an independent working woman. Thus, having split with Woods, Nordegren decided to become a mental health counselor. Back in September 2018, she obtained a license to practice as a mental health counselor intern. Soon after, she launched her own organization, EN Therapy LLC, to help people suffering from mental health issues. However, as of 2025, the organization has ceased to exist with no definitive information about when it might reopen.

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How Is Elin Nordegren’s Personal Life Now?

Nordegren and Jordan Cameron share three children together: Arthur (born 2019), Zeta (born 2022), and a third child born in 2024. Speaking about how the world was shocked to hear about her relationship with Jordan, a source close to the couple pointed out how the duo did not like to make much noise.

“Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps. Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful,” said the source.

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Meanwhile, Jordan also has a child with his ex-wife which technically makes Nordegren the mother of six children. Detailing their equation further, a source close to Elin told, “(Elin) loved the idea of a house filled with kids (and that she is) living her sweetest dream with the love of her life.”