Where Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Today? Personal Life, Career, Family & More Explored

Tiger Woods, away from his professional career, is known for his love affairs. The golfer in his prime years at the course was building a relationship to last as he saw the Swedish model, Elin Nordegren, during the 2001 Open Championship. However, the marriage of the two turned out to be a bad decision. Nordegren filed for divorce after finding Woods involved in a public infidelity scandal. But despite their harsh terms, the duo has agreed to co-parent and support their kids on the journey. Even recently, both were seen supporting Charlie Woods at the US Junior Amateur, when Woods encountered unexpected questions. Even though the golf world has kept a close eye on the Big Cat, his ex-wife has also moved on with her life, which went unnoticed. So let’s dig deep into the life of Elin Nordegren after the split.

Elin Nordegren’s personal life

On August 23, 2010, after her first marriage was officially divorced, she focused on her professional career. While she was focusing on her profession, Nordegren dated two businessmen until she met Jordan Cameron in 2017. In 2011, she was in a relationship with American businessman Jamie Dingman. But the relationship didn’t last long as the duo separated after a year. Later in 2013, she dated American entrepreneur Chris Cline for four years. The quest to find the right one continued until 2017 she met the retired NFL tight end who played for the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins, Jordan Cameron. The professional, being a renowned name, had to take the hard step of retirement due to a history of concussions. He retired in 2016, but made an advancement in his personal life after that.

The duo has a blended family of six children, along with two kids of Nordegren, Cameron’s son, and three of them. However, they have not officially married but are in a serious relationship. As per Nordegren’s friend, she is “living her sweetest dream.” Apart from the quest to find a life partner, the former model has also pursued her dream in her professional life.

Elin Nordegren’s professional life

When Woods met Nordegren, she was a Swedish model and nanny. In 2001, she came to the US to work for golfer Jasper Parnevik’s family. However, after marriage, her professional career came to a halt until the divorce. After that, Elin followed her childhood ambition to become a child psychologist and enrolled at Rollins College in Florida. With an exceptional 3.96 GPA, she earned the Outstanding Senior Award and graduated in May 2014.

Four years after her degree, the former model has turned into a registered mental health counselor. Even she founded her own EN Therapy, LLC. However, as per the reports, the business license was dissolved in 2021 due to a missed annual report. But she had worked on different ventures as well. While working as a counselor, she also launched a home decor line called “E by Design.” Excelling in both residential and commercial projects, she engaged in real estate development like buying, selling, and renovating properties in Florida and Sweden.

She is living a private and low-key life, following her passion and childhood ambitions. Even being the mother of Charlie and Sam Alexis Woods, she has been spotted on multiple occasions supporting the kids. Even Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have a mutual agreement about their kid’s future.

Elin Nordegren co-parenting with Tiger Woods

After their divorce, both parents were given equal legal and physical custody of their children. As parents, they mutually decided to prioritize minimizing disruption in their children’s lives. Even to stay close, Nordegren moved to a nearby home. With open and consistent communication, both parents are committed to offering the best parenting to Sam and Charlie. In 2016, Woods shared the same saying: “We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work.”

Even for the arrangement, the duo has shared their thoughts. Nordegren in 2014 said, “I’m happy with our arrangement, and I’m confident we’re doing what’s best for our children.” While Woods agreed to the same in 2016 with his statement, “We’re parenting the best way we can, and we’re working on it. We communicate better now than we ever have.”

Despite the rough divorce, the former couple has managed to strike a deal for their kids. On the other hand, both have moved on with their personal and professional careers. The former model pursued her childhood ambition and expertise while finding her partner.