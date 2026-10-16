‘Where’s He Going to Play’: Kevin Kisner Doubles Down After 6-Time DPWT Champ Slams LIV Golf Returnees

Six-time DP World Tour champion Joost Luiten recently called on the European Tour to tighten its entry requirements for players returning from LIV Golf. While slamming players who left for money, he claimed players should earn their way back through Q-School rather than get a direct route onto the Tour. His comments quickly caught the attention of four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner, who also slammed LIV Golf returnees.

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“If the DP World Tour took that stand, like the whole golf world would be just an electric factory,” Kisner said on the Foreplay podcast about Luiten’s comments. “… And it’s way more than one spot. I mean, you got Abraham Ancer… where’s he gonna go play? Joaquín Niemann’s got to go play all these… [Sergio Garcia] Rahm, Cam Smith. I mean, it’s like 15… Adrian Meronk? Where’s he going to play?”

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There are multiple pathways for players to earn a DP World Tour card, including retaining their playing rights by finishing inside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai standings. Regardless of the route, players must continually grind to keep their spots on the Tour. That is why Luiten and Kisner’s argument against granting LIV Golf returnees direct entry holds some weight.

However, with the PGA Tour shutting its doors to players leaving LIV Golf amid the breakaway league’s bankruptcy proceedings, the DP World Tour could see an influx of players looking to compete on the circuit. That said, the Tour is unlikely to treat every returnee the same way. Someone like Jon Rahm, who has already paid his outstanding fines, could receive preferential treatment, including access to major events.

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Others may have to pay fines and compete in smaller tournaments before regaining full playing rights. These developments come after the European Tour issued an ultimatum to players, warning that anyone who signs with LIV Golf 2.0 will face a ban from the Tour. This stance marks a sharp contrast with the DP World Tour’s decision earlier this year to allow players to compete in LIV Golf events.

Meanwhile, apart from Rahm and Sergio Garcia, 19 other players have been released from their LIV Golf contracts following a bankruptcy court ruling. Five LIV players are also already competing in DP World Tour Q-School. However, the Tour’s willingness to welcome back returning players could be driven by a broader strategic consideration.

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An influx of players could strengthen the DP World Tour’s position in its strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, which provides financial support to the European circuit. Nevertheless, Luiten and Kisner are not alone in shaping the debate, nor are they necessarily representative of the wider golfing community. Not everyone opposes allowing LIV Golf players to return to the DP World Tour or even the PGA Tour.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, for instance, said during a Bloomberg interview in Delhi that he would vote to allow LIV players to compete on both tours. And interestingly, one LIV Golf returnee is already competing in the DP World Tour.

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Patrick Reed sends message to LIV Golf returnee

With several players considering their futures amid LIV Golf’s financial uncertainty, Patrick Reed has delivered a reassuring message to his former colleagues.

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“This year fully playing on this tour only has been something I’ve really enjoyed, and I feel like the guys have enjoyed having me come over and playing,” Reed said during the DP World India Championship press conference. “I feel like the guys have accepted me from day one.”

Patrick Reed also acknowledged why some players might object to former LIV competitors returning for only the biggest events.

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“I can see how some of the guys would sit there and have an issue with guys coming over and just playing just the big events,” he added. “I’ve come over and played everything from big events, small events, events in the middle. I feel like it hasn’t been any different for me.”

With Reed thriving on the European circuit, his experience could offer encouragement to other LIV Golf players weighing their options. Meanwhile, the American is leading the Race to Dubai standings and has a chance to make history by becoming only the second American to win the prestigious title.

That said, only time will tell what happens when players leaving LIV Golf join the DP World Tour.