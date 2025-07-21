Where Will 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Take Place? History, Significance & More Details About Venue Revealed

In golf, certain tournaments stand out not just for their prestige but also for their unique histories and the stories they tell. Among these, the Women’s Scottish Open holds a special place. First played in 1986, it was a standalone tournament that has evolved over the years, and in 2017, it became a co-sanctioned event on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LPGA. This partnership elevated the tournament’s status, attracting top-tier talent from around the world. The tournament is typically held in late July, placing it strategically just before the AIG Women’s British Open, allowing players to fine-tune their skills for the final major championship of the season.

Over the years, the Women’s Scottish Open has been hosted at various esteemed courses across Scotland, but it has been hosted at Dundonald Links in Scotland since 2022. Even this year, the course will host the iconic event from July 24 – 27, which will not only test the skills of players but will also showcase the rich golfing heritage of Scotland.

History and significance of Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links, founded in 1911 along Scotland’s renowned Ayrshire coastline, boasts a deep-rooted golfing tradition. Originally, the course stretched to about 6,700 yards, making it one of the longest courses of its era. However, after the impacts of the two World Wars, the landscape was drastically altered and barely recognizable. In the early 2000s, the course experienced a major revival when Loch Lomond Golf Club acquired it and brought in California-based architect Kyle Philips to redesign and restore the classic links layout on the Ayrshire coast.

The course gained prominence when it was selected as the venue for the first stage of the European Tour Qualifying School (men’s) in 2008. It continued to host the qualifier through 2011, but it was in 2017 that a new and significant chapter in the venue’s history began. In 2017, Dundonald Links played host to both the men’s and women’s Scottish Opens. On the men’s side, known as the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, Spaniard Rafa Cabrera took home the title. Just a month later, Lee Mi-hyang claimed victory on the same course during the LPGA-LET-sanctioned event. It is also interesting to note that the course is part of a select group of courses chosen to host qualifying events for The Open, with events planned there through 2026.

Since 2022, Dundonald Links has seen different winners on its layout, including Celine Boutier, who claimed the title in 2023 when it was called the Freed Women’s Scottish Open. Last year, when ISPS Handa took over as the official tournament sponsor, it was hosted in August because of the 2024 Olympics. We witnessed Lauren Coughlin claim a commanding victory when she shot 15-under par over 72 holes. Coughlin had a remarkable 2024 season, which included securing her first LPGA Tour win at the CPKC Women’s Open and a dominant performance at Dundonald Links.

The 72-hole stroke play event, which was initially played over 54 holes from 2007 – 2016, will see 156 players battle it out on this iconic course this year. While several top players, including Lydia Ko, will decide to give this a skip, the event still boasts four of the top ten players in the world. Let’s take a look at the strong field in contention for the title this week.

Players to watch at the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open

The 2025 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open will see top-tier players like World No.1 Nelly Korda making her debut. Korda, who has skipped playing the tournament in the past, likely because it falls between the two majors, will be playing this week. It’s probably because Korda has had quite a contrasting season this year to her last year’s performance. But Korda’s form has been disappointing this year, and she’s finished outside of the top ten in the last three events.

Another player who everyone will be eyeing is Lottie Woad, who turned professional after her win at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier this month. Joining Woad will be Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, to make sure that British talent is well-represented as she leads the home charge. Dryburgh won the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic and is set to make her ninth appearance at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Other dominant players include the likes of Maja Stark, who is coming fresh off a major win this year at the U.S. Women’s Open, and Minjee Lee, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month to secure her third major title of her career. These players, among others, are expected to bring intensity and skill to the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open, making it a tournament not to be missed.

