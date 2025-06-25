Where Will 2025 LIV Golf Dallas Be Played? History and Significance of Venue Explored

All LIV Golf fans better pack their bags and book the next immediate flight to Dallas, Texas, to catch the action at Maridoe Golf Club from June 27-29. The club boasts a rich history stretching back to the 18th century, when Dallas was just a small rural town.

The Old Colombian Club moved to the present location in the 1950s, but sadly, it went out of business in 2008. Realizing the potential of the club, billionaire Albert Huddleston bought the land spanning 200 acres in 2014. He then met with the visionary architect Steve Smyers, who is responsible for the beautiful and scenic Isleworth and Old Memorial golf clubs. The golf course stretches over 7800 yards, with the most difficult hole coming at the par-4 12th hole, which has a distance of 475 yards.

Meanwhile, the 337-yard par-4 sixth is said to be the easiest hole played in LIV Golf. Two of the Par 5s are larger than 600 yards, including the 655-yard No. 2, one of LIV Golf’s longest holes this season. The tees, fairways, and greens are all made up of Bermuda Grass with an estimated green speed of 13. With Huddleston and Smyers’ collaboration, they have created a challenging golf course from the “valley of death” on the bunkerless 10th to the 480-yard 18th. There are multiple practice venues here, including a 10-acre double-teed practice ground. There is also a two-ended driving range and a three-acre short-game area.

Maridoe GC has been home to many events since 2018. That year, it hosted 2 events: the TGA Texas Shootout and the TGA Four-Ball Championship. In 2019, it was again two events: the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship and the TGA Texas Mid-Amateur Championship. The course was also home to the 2020 Maridoe Junior Invitational, 2020 Southern Amateur Championship, and the 2021 USGA Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship. Other notable tournaments include

Maridoe Invitational

Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

East-West Matches

Maridoe Amateur Championship

The winner here this year will get a big chunk of $4 million from the $20 million prize money. The winning team will receive prize money of $3 million from the $5 million purse. Let’s take a look at the top contenders that could put on a show.

Top picks for LIV Golf Dallas 2025

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Joaquin Niemann stand at the top of the LIV Golf leaderboard. But some could turn things around with their exceptional skills. Every golf fan was heartbroken to see a teary-eyed Carlos Ortiz after the 2025 U.S. Open, despite giving one of his career-best performances, finishing tied for 4th along with his LIV Golf mate Tyrell Hatton. His performance at the U.S. Open has proved that he is a formidable professional golfer. Inspired by his strength, Ortiz will be looking to win the LIV Golf Dallas title.

Hatton, who won the Nashville LIV Golf title in 2024, will play for his second title after a fierce performance at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. He ranks fourth in the betting odds with 900+. Brooks Koepka is another fan favorite with +2000 odds. Even though Koepka does not have any wins in the 2025 season, he has still shown some great performances. He was the runner-up in the LIV Golf Singapore 2025.

Patrick Reed ranks sixth in the top bets for the LIV Golf Dallas. Reed also doesn’t have any wins to boast, but he has had some good finishes, like being tied for 4th at LIV Golf Korea and finishing T3 at the Masters. He also carded a very rare albatross at the hellish Oakmont golf course, which is a historic achievement.

Who do you think will win the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas? Let us know in the comments below.