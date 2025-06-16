Where Will Adam Scott Play Next After ‘Bizarre’ U.S. Open Finish? Schedule Explored

It was in 2013 when he witnessed an iconic moment as Adam Scott leaned back in the rain, throwing his arms in the air when he claimed the Masters title. It was the biggest highlight of his career, as he was the first Australian to do so. And Scott was very close to experiencing this moment again to claim the second major win of his career. But it was not in the cards. Scott was just one shot off the lead when he stepped onto the tee box on the final day at Oakmont, but he finished far from even coming close to the title. Nevertheless, the grind continues for him despite his bizarre experience on the final day.

“Yeah, I mean, I know. I was thinking of asking as well. It was borderline unplayable…the water was so close to the surface. Like the shot I hit on, uh, 11th, you know it’s bizarre; I just don’t know. It was like an aquaplane off the ground, and he tried to hit a 5 iron on the 15th, and it’s just like… You know, it was a tough call. But we played; everyone had to deal with it,” Scott expressed in dismay as he experienced heartbreak amidst witnessing difficult rain-soaked conditions on the final day.

Scott had a disaster when he had to play his second shot on the 11th hole from soggy ground, which led to a result he was far from wanting. He ended up making a bogey on that hole, to add to the 7 bogeys he made in his disastrous round, which led him to finish 12th. For now, the grind will continue as Scott will tee it up next week at the Travelers Championship, which is being held from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands. This one is the last signature event of the season, and has $20 million up for grabs. He will also tee it up at the Open Championship, which is being held at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.

Oakmont’s difficult conditions were amplified when players experienced heavy rains mid-round, which stalled play for 96 minutes. Players had to perform on a rain-soaked course, which is already known for its layout being an untameable beast. While the rain helped make the greens softer than usual, which aided in players being able to stop the ball quicker on the greens, it was the ankle-high rough and the waterlogged fairways that led to Scott shooting a 9-over round on the final day. But Scott will need to buckle up if he is looking to end his 5-year drought.

Adam Scott needs to revive his old form

Adam Scott’s last victory was at the 2020 Genesis Invitational, and he even came very close to a win in 2024 at the BMW Championship, finishing second. But the 5-year drought continued for the Australian, as his dreams of winning were shattered on Sunday. While Scott blamed his poor driving and his horror on the back nine at Oakmont, he cannot afford to make the same mistakes next week if he is eyeing the title at the Travelers Championship. The Travelers Championship doesn’t have a cut after 36 holes, and will see a 72-player field playing on all 4 days of the competition.

Scott will be joined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and the new major champion, J.J. Spaun. While Adam Scott has always been known for his smooth swing, steely focus, and Masters green jacket, he’ll need more than just that if he’s looking to contend for the title.