Where Will Brooks Koepka Play His First PGA Tour Event After LIV Golf Exit?

Just weeks after closing the LIV Golf chapter, the five-time major winner is preparing for a moment many fans thought might never come.

His most-awaited return to the PGA Tour. After leaving the Saudi-backed league in December, Brooks Koepka is now ready to return to where much of the successful chapters of his career was written. And now, the question has taken a turn from when to where that comeback will begin.

All signs point toward Torrey Pines.

According to recent reports, Koepka is scheduled to tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open, an event that will mark his first PGA Tour appearance since 2022. And that is just the start.

The official X handle of Underdog Golf confirmed on January 13, “Brooks Koepka will return to PGA Tour and play in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2 weeks.”

However, that’s not all.

Another update read, “Brooks Koepka has also committed to next month’s WM Phoenix Open, where he’s a two-time winner.”

In the WM Phoenix Open, Koepka already boasts two victories. Back in 2015, Koepka secured a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, going 15 under par with a winning margin of 1. Maintaining that same margin, he secured yet another victory in the event in 202,1, finishing 19 under par. The victory in the WM Phoenix Open became his first career PGA Tour win.

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, he has been restricted from playing regular PGA Tour events. After leaving LIV Golf at the end of 2025, his PGA Tour membership was hanging in the balance for quite some time unless it was made possible through the PGA Tour’s new Returning Member Program.

While Koepka left LIV in December of 2025, he last played an event under the Saudi-backed league back in August 2025. According to the rulebook of the PGA Tour, a golfer is supposed to be subjected to a one-year-long ban for competing in an ‘unauthorized’ league. Thus, going by that rule, speculations were high that Koepka might have to wait till August 2026 to get reinstated under the PGA.

However, the Returning Member Program saved Koepka from the ban. The plan is applicable for only those golfers who have been a part of the PGA before but have been away from the Tour for at least two years and have won The Players or a major over the last four seasons.

Expressing his excitement over such impeccable news, Koepka himself stated, “When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA Tour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour.” The American golfer further added, “Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.”

However, while many have rooted for his return to the PGA Tour, several renowned names voiced a differing opinion. Now that Koepka is back to the tour again, it seemingly appears that chaos surrounding the reinstatement of Brooks Koepka is not going to pacify anytime soon.

Rory McIlroy and rivals split as Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return sparks debate

On one hand, five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy voiced his support for Koepka as he shared how he feels that the LIV Golfers who are now trying to make a comeback to the PGA must not be penalized any further. Explaining his take he shared how he believes that the golfers have already “paid their consequences”. He shared that although they have earned money, they have also paid fines and lost their reputation; thus, it’s better to allow them back.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 08: Brooks Koepka walks off the ninth hole green after completing his second round of the Shriners Childrens Open on October 8, 2021 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 08 PGA, Golf Herren – Shriners Children s Open Icon21100810653

But on the other hand, PGA Tour pro Anthony Kim shared a different view. Trying to explain his opinion, he stated, “There’s definitely going to be guys that say no, like, ‘Why did he get the big check and get to come back? I would have gone to LIV Q School and come back if that was okay’”.

Not just Kim, former PGA Tour player and golf analyst, Smylie Kaufman, too, had a similar point to reflect upon. Kaufman said, “How would you be able to handle that? Do you expand the field by one spot so that one guy doesn’t get in based off Brooks Koepka being allowed back? There’s a bunch of different ways to look at it. I myself hope that he does tee it up this season, but I definitely don’t want him to be taking a spot away from a PGA Tour player.”

Now that Koepka is finally back on the Tour, only time will reveal what the future holds for the 35-year-old golfing phenom in the PGA Tour.