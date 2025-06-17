Where Will Bryson DeChambeau Play Next? LIV Golf Pro’s Schedule Explored

In his bid to defend his title, Bryson DeChambeau was completely outfoxed at the Oakmont Country Club in 2025. After carding a decent 3 over par on day 1, DeChambeau lost the plot completely on day 2 at the Pennsylvania-based golf course, carding seven over par and finishing at ten over, missing the cutline by three strokes.

That was his first missed cut in the U.S. Open since failing to make the weekend in 2017. Especially considering that it was during a title defense, his disappointment was immeasurable. “I’m pretty disappointed with how I played.” DeChambeau summed up his experience at the third major of the 2025 season. This was a surprising result for the two-time US Open winner, as he had pretty good results at the first two majors of the season, finishing T2 at the PGA Championship and T5 at the Masters.

The LIV Golf Pro will be looking to bounce back strong on the Saudi-backed circuit with the next event slated to take place in Dallas. But is he playing?

Is Bryson DeChambeau teeing up at the next LIV Golf event?

Well, the short answer to that question is, he better be! Because after his disappointing run in the U.S. Open, DeChambeau has been heavily involved in promotions for the upcoming LIV Golf event in Dallas. The event is taking place at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from June 27th to June 29th and will feature all the big names on the circuit like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, and many more.

DeChambeau recently put up an Instagram post, in which he can be seen holding a cardboard sign which reads, ‘COME TO MY GOLF TOURNAMENT‘. IT also came with a big billboard with the same exact words as the sign. Dallas is a special place for the two-time Major winner. DeChambeau went to college at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He spent a great few years at the University refining and redefining his golf. It was there that he won the NCAA individual title, becoming the first-ever golfer from his university to do so.

LIV Golf has taken place in Dallas just once before, for the Team Championship last year. It happened in September at the Maridoe Golf Club with the winner being the all-Australian team headed by Cameron Smith, Ripper GC. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC did not make a lot of impact in the competition, failing to finish in the top 3. This time around, the American golfer will be looking to make it count in Dallas.

DeChambeau looking to move up the standings

DeChambeau is currently in second place in the LIV Golf standings, only behind Niemann. The Chilean golfer is having a legendary season on the circuit, having clinched four victories so far this season. His total points currently stand at 165.2, nearly 45 more points than DeChambeau in second. However, the LIV Golf Korea winner will not be allowing Niemann to rest easy.

DeChambeau’s 2025 LIV season is a story of two parts so far. In the first four events, the two-time US Open winner failed to register a single finish inside the top 5. However, since LIV Golf Miami, DeChambeau has been highly impressive on the Saudi-backed tour, nailing four consecutive top 5 finishes, including a victory in Korea. He will be looking to keep the disappointment of the U.S. Open at bay and claim another victory in his bid to move further up the standings and challenge Niemann for the top spot.

What do you think of DeChambeau’s chances at Dallas? Can he turn back time to his college days and put up another dominant display in Texas?