Where Will Charley Hull Play Next After Nearly Missing Out On Her First Major? Schedule Explored

Charley Hull‘s 2025 season so far has been nothing less than uneven and extraordinary. Her journey has seen major fluctuations in form and ranking, starting the year as high as World No. 10, dropping to 19, and then climbing back into the Top 10. In short, it’s been a rollercoaster.

Her first real breakthrough came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she secured a T4 finish at -7 despite battling a stomach bug. A surprise 5K run that morning gave her just the spark she needed, helping her shoot a four-under 68 in the third round and ultimately tie for fourth. Classic Hull—gritty, unconventional, and relentless.

Her current form also suggests she’s gaining momentum. But not too long ago, Hull herself wasn’t sure if she’d be playing again this season.

Hull missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, the first cut of the season, due to her putting being completely off. She played decently in the next events, finishing at T-12 at the Women’s US Open and KMPG Women’s PGA Championship. This was until she made a major comeback, putting her inches away from a title win.

Then came the major that nearly changed everything.

Hull’s runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open has only solidified her reputation as one of the top players in the world. She came within two strokes of eventual winner Miyu Yamashita and seemed poised to make a late charge—until back-to-back bogeys on holes 16 and 17 derailed her bid. Still, the performance was good enough to lift her back into the Top 10 in the world rankings.

While a win continues to elude her this season, Hull seems closer than ever. She has the form, the confidence, and the experience. So, where can we expect Hot John Daly to be playing next?

Now, Charley Hull turns her attention to the 2025 PIF London Championship at Centurion Club—a course she knows well. She has teed it up here for four straight years (2021–2024) when it was known as the Aramco Team Series London. Her familiarity with the layout and conditions makes her one of the standout contenders for the event.

This year’s PIF London Championship features both team and individual competitions, with a total purse of $2 million ($1.5M individual and $500K team), along with valuable ranking points. Hull is no stranger to the format; she won the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh last year, making her a marquee name heading into the London showdown.

It will be interesting to see how she performs, now that she is in a momentum again. But, there was a time when Hull herself didn’t know if she could play again for the remainder of the season as she found her health failing her.

Charley Hull’s gritty comeback

One of the most alarming moments in women’s golf this year was Charley Hull fainting at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She was battling a severe viral infection, which led to her collapse on the course twice. Her caddie later confirmed that she was unconscious for over a minute.

“All my bones was aching in my body, and I had a really high temperature. I don’t know if anyone has ever fainted before, but your eyesight goes and then your hearing goes, and then it goes all muffled,” Hull told the reporters later.

In the weeks that followed, Hull admitted that she still felt far from her usual self. She lost about 4kgs, her swing speed dropped, and she had to stop working out to let her immune system fully recover. Many wondered if she’d push through this phase, but Hull returned. She participated in the Women’s Scottish Open with a T21 finish. And despite all these major setbacks, she is set to play a full schedule for this season.

Apart from the PIF London Championship, the four-time LPGA winner will likely play in The Standard Portland Classic. Charley has played on this turf before with an exceptional finish at T-26 in 2023. Clearly, she knows her way around this tournament. Other possible events could be the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada and the FM Championship at TPC Boston, among many others.

Even running on less than full strength, Hull showed she’s not going anywhere.