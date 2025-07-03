Where Will Charlie Woods Play Next After Heartbreak at Pinehurst? Schedule Explored

Charlie Woods has quickly transformed from a promising junior to a full-fledged contender on the national amateur circuit. By mid-2025, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods has racked up an impressive resume, marked by his breakthrough win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May. Shooting rounds of 70-65-66 to go 15-under at Streamsong Resort, Woods surged into the top 15 of the AJGA rankings—an extraordinary leap from his previous position outside the top 600. He has since made the cut at the Florida Amateur Championship, tied for sixth at the Jack Nicklaus Junior, and earned a spot in the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur. Woods is firmly on the radar of elite junior golf.

But at Pinehurst’s 47th North & South Junior Amateur, Charlie Woods fell short. Starting the final round six shots back, he bogeyed his first three holes but rallied with four birdies in his last five. His final-round 71 left him tied for 12th at one-over—11 strokes behind winner Davis Wotnosky. For a competitor with rising expectations, it was a frustrating yet formative result. Despite the sting of coming up short at Pinehurst, Charlie Woods isn’t slowing down—his 2025 calendar is only getting busier and more prestigious. Let’s take a look.

Where is Charlie Woods playing next?

The next major stop on Charlie Woods’s schedule is the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, set for July 21–26 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Woods punched his ticket in dramatic fashion, carding a 71 in the qualifier before surviving a tense 3-for-1 playoff. He’ll now return to the same course where he once competed in the Veritex Bank Byron Nelson Junior, but this time, the stakes are even higher.

Later this summer, all eyes could turn to TPC Sawgrass, where the Junior PLAYERS Championship looms, expectedly around August or September. With his AJGA ranking now inside the top 15, Woods is more than just a contender for the field—he’s practically a lock. The event, known for mirroring the conditions and structure of the PGA TOUR’s PLAYERS Championship, is considered one of the toughest tests in junior golf. Woods’s place there would mark yet another leap into elite territory. There’s also talk of a potential invite to the Northeast Amateur, one of the most exclusive men’s amateur tournaments in the country. If confirmed, it would place the 15-year-old among college-level and even older amateur competitors—a significant milestone, even for someone with a last name as iconic as his.

And beyond that? Woods remains eligible for multiple AJGA events through the remainder of 2025. His breakout win at Streamsong and gritty finish at Pinehurst have positioned him for priority invitations across the circuit. For Charlie Woods, the heartbreak in North Carolina may have been a setback, but the road ahead looks anything but ordinary. But while Charlie’s competitive fire continues to drive his schedule forward, it was a brief moment of joy at Pinehurst that reminded everyone this journey is about more than just scores and standings.

Tiger and Charlie Woods share a moment at Pinehurst

At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, even in the wake of a tough tournament finish, Charlie Woods managed to deliver a moment that lit up the fairways—not just for the crowd, but for his father, too. On the 15th hole of his final round, Charlie Woods drained a long birdie putt—his fourth in the last five holes—and glanced up to see his father beaming. The two shared a laugh in that moment, a genuine father-son exchange that cut through the tension of competition. Despite falling short on the leaderboard, there was no mistaking that they were having fun.

Charlie’s ability to handle pressure with maturity beyond his years has been a recurring theme. After his breakthrough win at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, the younger Woods reflected, “Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I performed under some high-pressure situations is just huge going forward.”

That resilience is undoubtedly shaped by Tiger Woods’s steady presence. “Just be you,” Tiger Woods told him in 2024. “Charlie is Charlie.” And so far, Charlie Woods is doing just that—grinding through the ranks, building his own legacy, and celebrating the little victories with the man who knows the journey best.