Where Will Crown Australian Open 2025 Be Held? History & Significance of the Venue Explored

When we speak of some notable tournaments in golf, one name that cannot be overlooked is the Crown Australian Open. Carrying a rich heritage, several top-class golfers are expected to showcase their sublime abilities to the crowd. And as the party returns to Melbourne in December, things will be pretty special. After all, The Open will be hosted by Melbourne for the first time since 1991.

Based on the crowd’s reactions, the tournament is expected to receive exceptional attention. The general admission tickets have already sold out. As the hype shoots through the roof, here are some key details about the upcoming tournament.

All About The Royal Melbourne Golf Club

The Crown Australian Open 2025 will take place at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 4-7. It is a 36-hole golf club, located in Black Rock, Victoria, in southeastern Melbourne. Considered one of the finest courses in the country, its West and East courses are ranked first and sixth, respectively. In fact, the West course also features among the top 5 courses in the entire world.

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club boasts a rich history as well. The course was founded way back in 1891, making it 134 years old and one of the oldest clubs in Australia. It has also successfully operated continuously, without ceasing its operations, which demands a huge approbation.

Surely, it will be a great experience for all the fans to come and catch all the action live at such a historic venue. The Royal Melbourne Golf Club has a crowd capacity of 15000, which is one of the largest in the country. As far as the events are concerned, over the years, the golf course has hosted numerous national and international events. And to add the cherry on top, the course remains witness to a whopping 16 Australian Opens so far.

What Is Special In This Year’s Australian Open?

In one of the most anticipated moments, the Crown Oaks Day at Flemington saw a historic announcement. It was revealed that Crown Resorts will be the title sponsor for the Open this year. And immediately, the changes are becoming evident. According to reports, almost 30% of the tickets are being sold to interstate or to fans travelling from abroad.

In response to the positive reactions, James Sutherland, the CEO of Golf Australia, looked overly excited. Sutherland stated, “This is a momentous year for the men’s Crown Australian Open, and we take great pride in announcing that Crown is stepping up their partnership by taking on the title partnership of our men’s open championship. We are assembling one of the strongest fields in the past 20 years, headlined by Rory McIlroy, to play at Royal Melbourne, one of the world’s best golf courses.”

He further pointed out that names like Rory McIlroy committing to the Australian Open is a sign of the tournament’s overall global appeal. Thus, with things looking rosy, it now remains to be seen how the tournament pans out with all the hype building.