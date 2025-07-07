Where Will Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About Golf Venue

Robert MacIntyre’s victory at the 2024 Scottish Open was a huge moment for Scottish golf fans. For years, he came close to winning but always missed out. This time, he finished strong. He made an amazing eagle on the 16th hole, and the cheers from the crowd were loud and excited. When he made a birdie on the last hole, everyone went wild. After the win, MacIntyre said, “I’ve put a lot of work into this,”

He further said. “I’ve changed a lot within the team, and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open. The crowd has been unbelievable. The crowd support, the support of the Scottish people from 2017, 2018, 2019, the support has been unbelievable. Close last year but I had my chance here at the end and I just kept saying to myself, ‘just take a chance, take a chance’. I took it. I can’t believe it.” His victory was special because he was the first Scot to win since Colin Montgomerie in 1999. Now, fans can’t wait for the 2025 Scottish Open.

The Scottish Open is coming back to the Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 10 to 13, 2025. This tournament lasts four days, and each player plays a round of golf each day. At the end, whoever has the lowest total score wins. After the first two days, only the top 65 players and those tied with them continue playing, while the rest are eliminated for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Scottish Open hasn’t always been at the Renaissance Club. Over the years, it has moved around to many courses across Scotland, each with its own character. From 1996 to 2010, it was held at Loch Lomond, known for its scenic beauty but not a links-style course. In 2011, the tournament shifted to Castle Stuart near Inverness, bringing a return to true links golf. Later, it visited Royal Aberdeen in 2014, Gullane in 2015 and 2018, and Dundonald Links in 2017. Each location gave players new challenges and fans fresh views. Since 2019, the Renaissance Club has become the tournament’s regular home, appreciated for its rolling fairways, seaside winds, and classic links feel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All the Top Golfers, Comebacks, and the Final Chance to Qualify for The Open 2025

There’s a lot to look forward to at the 2025 Scottish Open. Big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland are all set to play. Last year’s winner, Robert MacIntyre, is back too, hoping to give fans another great show. The lineup is full of top players, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas will be there, so every day promises exciting golf. Francesco Molinari and Danny Willett are also making a return after some time away, both hoping for a fresh start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This event isn’t just about the prize or the trophy. For some golfers, it’s their last chance to qualify for The Open Championship. If they finish in the top three and aren’t already qualified, they’ll get to play in that huge tournament. That’s why every shot matters and the pressure is on. With so many great players and so much at stake, fans can expect plenty of surprises and some really fun golf.

With big names, big stakes, and a great atmosphere, the 2025 Scottish Open promises lots of excitement. Fans can expect great golf and some unforgettable moments on the course.