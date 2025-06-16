Where Will J.J. Spaun Play Next? 2025 U.S. Open Champ’s Schedule Explored

Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, Golfbet released a video on X with a very genuine question as part of its promotions.“Would you want to take even par at Oakmont and stay at the clubhouse, or would you want to play for the week?” That was the question. And almost all the players, sensibly, stated that they would make par and stay in the clubhouse, instead of braving the treacherous terrain that was Oakmont Country Club.

Of the 156 people who teed off at the U.S. Open, 155 of them would have been correct in going for the first option, and only one would have been wrong. The eventual winner JJ Spaun. Spaun finished with a score of 1 under par after a topsy-turvy four days of golf, bettering Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre by 2 strokes to claim his second PGA Tour title and first-ever major championship. He dramatically did that by nailing a 65-feet putt on the 18th hole, as if telling Oakmont –‘I have bested you!’

Now, he will have his sights on his next target. But where is Spaun going to play next?

Will J.J. Spaun make an appearance right after his first major title?

Spaun will be looking to make his momentum count on the PGA Tour and is slated to appear at the upcoming signature event on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship. The Connecticut-based event will be the last signature event of the season and boasts a $20 million purse. Fresh from his $4.3 million prize money haul at Oakmont, Spaun is likely to be among the favorites in a field that is full of the top players on the PGA Tour.

Spaun’s record in the event, however, does not tell a good story. He has competed in six straight Travelers Championships from 2018 to 2023 and has made the cut only three times. His best-ever finish came in the 2019 event, where he managed only a T30 finish with a score of 5 under par. The remaining two finishes in the cutline, which were in 2018 and 2021, ended with him finishing T47 on both occasions. With the form that he is in right now, Spaun will look to bury the demons of his past at the TPC River Highlands course. After all, he did the same with his iconic 65-feet putt at the Oakmont Country Club this past weekend.

Father’s Day pangs and joys for JJ Spaun

The last day of the 2025 U.S. Open fell on Father’s Day, and Spaun embodied his spirit as a father to channel what was an incredible victory. He was up late the day before because of a stomach issue that his daughter had. “Today I was running to CVS in downtown because my daughter had a stomach bug and was vomiting all night long. I was just like, okay, my wife was up at 3:00 a.m., and she’s like, Violet is vomiting all over. She can’t keep anything down. It was kind of a rough start to the morning.” Spaun explained his situation after his victory.

Much like his general day, his golf also had to endure a rough start, as the golfer carded five bogeys in the first six holes, looking way out of place. However, a weather-induced delay of play allowed Spaun to get his head back into the game. At the end of 18 holes, Spaun was the happiest person on the field. Giving him close competition was his family. “ It was a very touching moment to see my girls there. They’ve never — well, my oldest daughter, she was at the Valero when I won, and she was about the same age as my youngest daughter now. It was so cool to just have my whole family there on Father’s Day. It’s just incredible. I have no words to describe the moment and them being able to see me as the winner.” Spaun further added.

Let’s hope JJ Spaun gets to celebrate more and more with his daughters this year!