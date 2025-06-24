Where Will Keegan Bradley Play Next? PGA Tour Pro’s Schedule Explored

Keegan Bradley is riding a high like never before, having just clinched a dramatic one-shot victory in the 2025 Travelers Championship on Sunday. The victory catapulted him to seventh in the world rankings and ninth in the American Ryder Cup qualification standings. With the top six qualifying automatically for the Ryder Cup in Bethpage, New York, and six more spots up for grabs as captain’s picks, Bradley’s win has significantly boosted his chances. As the youngest captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, Bradley is now weighing his options for the September event, saying he’ll take a “hard look” at whether he should play. “It’s still June so we have got a long way to go [but] this definitely changes things a little bit.” And it does.

The tournaments Bradley decides to be a part of after his win at TPC River Highlands can largely impact his stance at the 2025 Ryder Cup. So, where is he playing next? Well, it seems the US captain has decided to ditch breaks, like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, as he will be seen teeing off at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club (June 26-29).

With a $9,600,000 purse up for grabs, Keegan Bradley is looking to keep his momentum going, having already notched five top-10s this season. He’s returning to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, when he finished T21. Guess the breaks can wait, it’s time for Bradley to get back to work! Last year, the golfer ditched every tournament between the 2024 Travelers Championship and The Open Championship, but it seems that has changed this year.

After all, with the Ryder Cup in September, maybe the golfer doesn’t want his skills to catch rust. But even with top players like Scheffler and McIlroy out of the field, Bradley is set to face immense competition.

Top players in the field of the Detroit Golf Club

The Motor City’s summer vibes are getting a golfing twist as the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off at Detroit Golf Club, featuring a star-studded lineup of 156 players. Collin Morikawa, the highest-ranked player in the field, is looking to break his drought since October 2023. He’s been gaining strokes tee-to-green in 2025, and his iron play’s been on point. Rickie Fowler might not be the favorite, but he’s got a history with this event, having won it in a playoff back in 2023 with four rounds of 67 or better.

Patrick Cantlay is climbing the FedEx Cup standings and looking for his first win since 2022. With eight top-25 finishes this season, all of which were top 15 or better, he’s got the momentum. Ben Griffin’s riding high, too, with two wins this season and a string of top finishes. He’s been hitting more greens in regulation than most, and his putting’s been clutch. But can anyone stop him? Or will Keegan Bradley keep his winning streak alive? The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the Detroit Golf Club.