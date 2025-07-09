Where Will LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 Take Place? All About The Iconic Venue Designed By Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Sergio García’s win at LIV Golf Andalucía 2024 was a proud moment. He won his first LIV title in a playoff, right at home in Spain. Now, as the 2025 event gets closer, fans are excited again. But there’s one big question — where will LIV Golf Andalucía 2025 be played? Let’s find out more about the famous course.

LIV Golf Andalucía 2025 will take place at the famous Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. This course is known for its narrow fairways, fast greens, and thick rough, making it one of the toughest in the world. It has 18 holes and measures about 7,010 yards long. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., the course winds through cork oak trees and challenges players to hit very accurate shots. Even small mistakes can cost a lot. Valderrama is a great fit for LIV Golf’s quick 54-hole format, where every shot can change the leaderboard.

For many, Valderrama is more than just a golf course — it’s a place full of meaning. Jon Rahm described it as a “very emotional” course for him. “It’s all subjective, but it’s probably the best golf course we have in Spain,” he added. “It’s something that we all grew up wanting to play.” Martin Kaymer also spoke about his respect for the course, saying, “One of those venues where I wanted to put my name on the trophy. I came close. I think I finished five or six times in the top 5. So, it’s a golf course that I like, that I enjoy playing, that I can play well. It’s a matter of time, hopefully.”

With such admiration from some of the sport’s biggest names, Real Club Valderrama sets the perfect scene for what promises to be another thrilling edition of LIV Golf Andalucía. Now, the spotlight turns to the 2025 field — who’s coming back, who’s in form, and which players are ready to take on one of golf’s toughest tests once again.

Top 5 Teams to Watch at LIV Golf Andalucía 2025

As the 2025 LIV Golf season heads to Andalucía, the team race is getting intense, and just a few solid rounds separate the top five squads. Crushers GC sits on top with 160 points, thanks to an impressive run that includes three wins in Korea, Virginia, and Dallas. Close behind is Legion XIII with 154.66 points. Led by Jon Rahm, they’ve been one of the most consistent teams this season, always finishing near the top and one of the five bets. Both teams are locked in a tight battle as the season enters its final stretch.

Fireballs GC holds third place with 121 points. They made a strong start with three wins earlier in the year, including victories in Hong Kong and Singapore, but have been quiet since. Still, with Sergio Garcia leading the team and the return to Valderrama, where he lifted his first LIV trophy, they could bounce back in a big way on familiar ground. Right behind them, 4Aces GC and Ripper GC complete the top five. Patrick Reed’s recent win in Dallas gave 4Aces new life, while Ripper GC has quietly stayed in the mix with solid finishes across the season.

With a demanding course like Valderrama and only a few tournaments left, these five teams are in a strong position, but the pressure is real. One great round can change the standings. One off day can cost everything. In Andalucía, every swing counts.