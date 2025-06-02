Where Will Nelly Korda Play Next After the Heartbreaking U.S Women’s Open? Schedule Explored

“I feel like I actually learn a lot about myself and my game and where I need to improve playing the U.S. Women’s Open because it does test every part of your game,” Nelly Korda said, reflecting on her recent experience at Erin Hills. Despite a rough start last year that left her feeling like she’d been punched in the gut, Korda bounced back this year to tie for second place, two shots behind Maja Stark. She crushed it off the tee and had some seriously solid approach stats, but her putter decided to play hide-and-seek – yes, those three putts within five feet that slipped by were a real disappointment. “It does sting to come up short,” she admitted.

Korda’s frustration with her putting was palpable, but she was stoked with her game overall. “I hit it so good off the tee. I wasn’t in one bunker this week,” she said, adding that her chipping was finally getting its groove back. The U.S. Women’s Open is like the ultimate truth-teller – it exposes weaknesses in a way that other tournaments don’t, and Korda’s experience has left her with some valuable lessons. With her game on the upswing, she’s eager to keep working hard and trending in the right direction. So, where is the golfer playing next?

Korda will be next seen at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, where she missed the cut last year. The event takes place from June 12-15 at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. And if her last year’s schedule is any indication, Korda will be seen teeing off at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, scheduled for June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, where she missed the cut last year.

One thing we can certainly learn from Korda is the art of resilience – even in tough moments, she finds a way to bounce back, and it’s clear she’s not done yet.

Nelly Korda is not giving up

Nelly Korda’s U.S. Open experience was a mixed bag – she dominated tee to green but struggled on the putting surfaces. “Golfers, a lot of us, are perfectionists,” she said, reflecting on the challenging conditions. While she was the best player in the field tee to green, she ranked 52nd in SG: Putting out of the 60 players who made the cut. It’s clear that her putting woes held her back, and she lost strokes on the greens in all but one round.

“I just need to continue knocking on the door,” Korda said, “Hopefully it will open.” She’s determined to improve and come out on top, but it’ll take being dialed in on every facet of her game. With only three top 10 finishes so far this season and no wins, Korda’s got her work cut out for her. Still, she’s not giving up – she’s focused on improving and praying that some putts go in.

With persistence and hard work, maybe next time the door will open, and she’ll be the one celebrating after months of waiting. Do you think she can break the winless streak at the Blythefield Country Club? Let us know in the comment section below!