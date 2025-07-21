Where Will Scottie Scheffler Play Next After Winning the Open 2025?

“In a historical context, you could argue that there’s only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run like Scottie’s over the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.” Those were Rory McIlroy’s words—not just respectful, but revealing. Because when the best players in the world tip their cap, you know something special is happening.

On McIlroy’s home turf, it was Scottie Scheffler who stole the show—again—clinching the fourth major of his career in dominant fashion. And now, as the dust settles on yet another masterclass from the World No.1, the golf world is buzzing with one question: When will we see him tee it up next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where will Scottie Scheffler play next?

Since winning his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler has consistently headed straight into the FedExCup Playoffs following The Open Championship. He has yet to compete at either the 3M Open or the Wyndham Championship—two events traditionally played between the season’s final major and the playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

There was, however, one exception—the 2024 Olympics, which took place during that gap. Scheffler not only played but also won gold for Team USA, adding another prestigious accolade to his resume.

Despite his incredible form, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is one event that has eluded him. He missed the cut in 2022 and managed a 31st-place finish in 2023. Last year, though, he made significant strides by finishing fourth—proof that he’s steadily improving at TPC Southwind. With the way he’s playing right now, Scheffler will be the odds-on favorite to win this year’s edition and potentially complete his steady climb to the top of this tournament as well.

However, Scheffler is the reigning FedExCup champion, and his 2024 postseason campaign was a story of resilience. After that fourth-place finish at the St. Jude Championship, he stumbled to a T33 at the BMW Championship, raising doubts about whether he could finish strong.

But when it mattered most, at East Lake during the Tour Championship, he delivered. Scheffler outlasted Collin Morikawa and the rest of the field, securing a four-shot victory and pocketing a whopping $25 million in prize money. He’ll be aiming to replicate—or even top—that feat this time around, especially given his current dominance coming off his win at Royal Portrush.

A dominant win at Royal Portrush

Scheffler’s latest major victory wasn’t just a win—it was a statement. Though the margin narrowed briefly after a double bogey at the 8th hole, the result never felt in doubt. At one point, he held a six-shot lead, and by the time he tapped in his final putt, he still had a comfortable four-stroke cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s a very special walk,” he said of his approach to the 18th green. “To be honest with you, walking up 18, I didn’t really know if I was going to get that much support from the crowd. The crowd, I think, wanted somebody else to win this week, and I kind of got to play spoiler a little bit, which was fun as well.”

The Irish crowd may have been pulling for McIlroy, but they showed immense respect for Scheffler’s excellence. He acknowledged their reception with gratitude.

“It really was a great reception. I heard a lot of the fans supporting me out there today. It was a really cool environment to play in. You had a lot of guys out there supporting the local favourites, and you had some people from the States coming out and supporting us. It was a really interesting day, but it was a lot of fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With four majors now under his belt and only the U.S. Open missing from his trophy case, the conversation is naturally turning to the Career Grand Slam. Based on his consistency, composure, and current form, it’s no longer a matter of if, but when.

So, do you think Scottie Scheffler will soon join the legendary ranks of those who’ve completed the slam? If history is any indicator, he’s well on his way.