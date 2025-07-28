Where Will The 2025 AIG Women’s Open Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About Major Venue Explored

“The countdown has started as the world turns to a brand-new chapter in women’s golf. For the first time in history, the AIG Women’s Open heads to the breathtaking links of Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales, from July 31 through August 3, 2025.” “The 49th edition of this prestigious major will welcome the world’s top 144 players, all competing for one of the largest prize purses in women’s golf—expected to surpass 2024’s $9 million.

This isn’t just another venue—it’s a milestone. A historic first for Wales, and a moment that promises to elevate both the championship and the host course into a new realm of global recognition. Let’s learn more about this iconic venue.

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club carries more than a century of golfing legacy. Founded in 1891 by Cardiff businessmen, it was South Wales’ first 18-hole course. In 1909, it received an honor granted to only a few venues ever, the “Royal” title. Its challenging links, carved along the Welsh coastline, have built a reputation for testing the very best.

The Royal Porthcawl has a long, storied history of numerous championships played on its greens. On the stunning course, where the sea is visible from every hole, the Amateur Championship was hosted seven times! It also hosted major events like the Walker Cup in 1995, the Curtis Cup in 1964, and the Senior Open presented by Rolex in 2014, 2017, and 2023. Its rich history includes unforgettable moments. However, Gary Wolstenholme’s iconic win over golfing phenom Tiger Woods at the 1995 Walker Cup sits at the top. Few venues blend scenic beauty, championship pedigree, and emotional sporting memories quite like it.

Now, the AIG Women’s Open adds a powerful new chapter. With 14 countries having produced past winners and nine different nationalities claiming the last nine editions, this major has truly lived up to its billing as golf’s most international showdown. England’s hopes will once again rest on the likes of Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion and 2021 runner-up, and Charley Hull, who came close in 2023. They’ll be looking to end a seven-year drought and add to England’s tally of eight all-time winners. Standing in their way are powerhouses like the United States, with 12 wins led by legends like Sherri Steinhauer and Lilia Vu, and South Korea, whose stars have dominated the modern era with six titles since 2001.

The players, where to watch, and what’s at stake

The fields at Royal Porthcawl are already shaping up to be electric. The 2025 lineup might just be the best one the AIG Women’s Open has ever seen. Lydia Ko will be teeing it up, defending her title after her 2024 win, despite retirement rumors. Australia’s Minjee Lee will enter with fierce determination following her third major victory. South Korea’s Jin Young Ko and Hyo Joo Kim will bring precision and experience, and Japan’s Ayaka Furue will continue her steady rise on the LPGA Tour. With major winners and rising contenders in the mix, the battle for the title promises world-class drama.

Fans can watch live across multiple platforms, including Sky Sports in the UK and NBC/USA Network in the U.S. Extensive coverage, including AIG Women’s Open Radio and social media updates, will keep fans connected. The event is expected to feature its largest-ever purse, potentially surpassing 2024’s $9 million.

History is ready to be written again. With high stakes and a legendary lineup, the AIG Women’s Open is sure to deliver enthralling action on every step.