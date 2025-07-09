Where Will the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 be Held? History, Significance & More About Major Venue

There’s nothing quite like it in professional golf: pristine Alpine peaks reflecting off crystal-clear waters while the world’s best female golfers battle for major championship glory. This stunning combination makes the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 absolutely unmissable as it returns to its spectacular home from July 10 to 13.

The tournament will once again showcase the stunning Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Moreover, this venue sits majestically on the southern shore of Lake Geneva, creating an unparalleled backdrop for the fourth major championship in women’s golf. Additionally, the French Alps provide a dramatic frame for what many consider Europe’s most beautiful golf course.

The Champions Course will host its 13th consecutive major championship in 2025. Furthermore, this par-72 layout stretches 6,120 meters (6,693 yards) across the resort’s expansive grounds. The course sits approximately 480 meters above sea level, adding strategic complexity for competitors while delivering breathtaking panoramic views.

Tournament organizers confirmed the 2025 purse will reach $8 million. Consequently, this represents a significant increase from previous years and continues the tournament’s commitment to elevating women’s golf. The field will feature 132 players from around the world, continuing the event’s tradition as the only major championship in continental Europe.

Beyond its scenic beauty, the venue presents formidable challenges that separate champions from contenders.

Evian Resort Golf Club: Course Challenges and Strategic Elements

The Champions Course demands precision from tee to green. Narrow fairways punish wayward drives while undulating greens challenge even the most accomplished putters. Elevation changes throughout the layout force players to constantly adjust their club selection and strategy.

Strategic water hazards add another dimension to scoring opportunities. The course features multiple risk-reward scenarios where aggressive play can yield birdies or costly mistakes. Wind conditions frequently influence shot selection, particularly on exposed holes with sweeping views.

The signature par-3 second hole exemplifies these challenges perfectly. Players face a severely downhill shot where stunning vistas can distract from precise yardage calculations. Meanwhile, the finishing stretch provides dramatic theater where major championships often reach their climax.

Professional players consistently rank this venue among the most demanding yet rewarding tests in women’s golf. The course requires strategic thinking, precise execution, and mental fortitude—qualities befitting a major championship venue.

The 2025 championship promises another spectacular week where Alpine Beauty meets elite competition. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate witnessing golf history unfold in this incomparable setting.