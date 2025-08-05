Where Will the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About Golf Venue Revealed

As the FedEx Cup race heats up, the season’s opening playoff event will once again test players on a course that rewards precision and punishes mistakes.

Last year’s Memphis champion, Hideki Matsuyama, is back to defend his title at TPC Southwind. He opened the season with a statement win at The Sentry, but hasn’t found consistent form since, though his history on this course keeps him in the mix. Cameron Young arrives riding a wave of confidence after capturing an emotional first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship just last week.

All of this drama is set to unfold once again at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, the longtime home of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Built in 1988 and designed by Ron Prichard with guidance from PGA Tour pros Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, the course has been the centerpiece of the tournament since 1989. Over the years, it has witnessed the event’s many transformations from the St. Jude Classic to the WGC‑FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and now as the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Year after year, TPC Southwind delivers the stage where careers are made and legends are born.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tournament’s roots go back to 1970, when Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, partnered with Memphis leaders to make the Memphis Open a fundraiser for the hospital. FedEx became the title sponsor in 1986. In 2019, the event was renamed the World Golf Championships, FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Its elevation to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the current name, FedEx St. Jude Championship, came in 2022.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FedEx St. Jude Championship (@fedexchamp) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Apart from the intense battle for FedExCup points, the prize money at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a big draw. With a massive $20 million purse up for grabs, players are competing not just for playoff survival but also for a winner’s check worth $3.6 million. The field this week includes 69 of the top players, with Scottie Scheffler entering as the fan favorite. Rory McIlroy, however, is the only top-ranked golfer opting out of the Memphis showdown.

With so much on the line and the top players competing at TPC Southwind, every moment of the FedEx St. Jude Championship promises excitement. For those unable to attend in person, the tournament will be available to watch online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How to watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship live

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship offers plenty of live coverage options across television and streaming platforms.

Golf Channel will broadcast the early rounds Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. Weekend coverage shifts between Golf Channel and NBC. Saturday’s action will air from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC. Sunday follows a similar pattern, starting with Golf Channel from noon to 2 p.m., then NBC takes over until 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For fans seeking more comprehensive access, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ streams coverage daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET throughout the tournament. Additionally, a special ESPN BET feed will be available on PGA TOUR LIVE, offering viewers a unique look at the tournament through the lens of sports betting. This special programming runs Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What unfolds at TPC Southwind could reshape the FedExCup picture, and the first clues will emerge in Memphis. Excited?