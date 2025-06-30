Where Will the John Deere Classic 2025 Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About the Venue

The PGA Tour is nearing the season end, and this week, it makes its annual stop in Silvis, Illinois. The 30th event of the season, the John Deere Classic, will see players tee it up from July 3 – July 6. Last year, Davis Thompson claimed the title with a stellar performance in the final round and set the tournament record at 28-under. After the record-breaking opening round last week in Detroit, we can expect a similar show from players this week at the TPC Deere Run Golf Course. With just 2 days until the battle begins, let’s dive into the history and significance of the tournament’s venue.

Usually played in July, just a week before the Open Championship, the tournament has been hosted on the TPC Deere Run course since 2000. The tournament was called the Quad Cities Open when it was introduced in 1971, and includes some of the most recognised names, including Vijay Singh and Steve Stricker, as winners. The tournament also served as a breakthrough event for several players on tour, including Jordan Spieth, who earned his first PGA Tour title at TPC Deere Run in 2013, at just 19 years old.

The TPC Deere Run is a par 71 course, playing at 7,257 yards, and was designed by golf architect D.A. Weibring. He had a knack for showcasing the natural beauty of the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, all while keeping things perfectly in line with PGA TOUR standards and timeless tradition. Weibring worked his magic by blending an old-school feel to the TPC Deere Run golf course, providing a great blend of challenge and playability. “It has all the things I think you’d like to have in a golf course,” said Weibring.

The course layout features elevation challenges, hardwood trees, and the Rock River, which adds to the beautiful scenery. Weibring made sure that the natural features surrounding the course were not compromised. All 18 holes at TPC Deere Run are named after seminal moments in the community’s history. For example, the 15th hole is named ‘Coaltown,’ because it runs parallel to a coal road and is dedicated to the hard-working coal immigrant workers. Talk about playing through history!

Deere & Co. didn’t just put its name on the tournament—it put its heart into it. As the title sponsor, the company has helped turn the event into a powerful combo of top-tier golf and community engagement. Since day one, the tournament has raised over $189 million for charity, most of it under Deere’s watchful eye. And the local impact? Huge. Each year, the tournament pumps an estimated $70 million into the Quad Cities economy, thanks to visitor spending on travel, food, lodging, and all the behind-the-scenes action that keeps the event swinging smoothly.

Just last month, the PGA TOUR, Deere & Company, and the Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation announced that John Deere is sticking around as the title sponsor of the John Deere Classic through 2030! “I’m continually impressed by the passionate fan support the Quad Cities community shows for the John Deere Classic year after year – a true reflection of the pride and commitment Deere & Company brings to both its hometown and title event,” expressed Jay Monahan, speaking of the long-term commitment. Even players on tour feel strongly about the event, and the course is a favorite for many.

Players on the John Deere Classic’s venue

“The course is awesome. It’s one of the most underrated, I think, TPC courses. I’ve played probably four or five TPC courses. It’s one of my favorites,” said Jordan Spieth, who won the event twice, in 2013 & 2015. Spieth will, however, be missing the event this time, since his injury at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Lucas Glover, who will be teeing it up this week at TPC Deere Run, feels the course is ideal to shoot low scores. “It’s a great course, and it’s in absolutely perfect shape, which is why the scores are so low. The greens are perfect. The fairways are perfect. The golf course is immaculate,” said Glover, who won the event in 2021 at 19-under par.

“This place is a highlight every year on my calendar, on my schedule, for a number of reasons. I love the golf course. That goes without saying. I love the people, being a part of this company, an ambassador of this John Deere tournament, and on the board of the tournament,” added Zach Johnson, who won in a playoff against Troy Matteson to claim the 2012 John Deere Classic title. He will also be teeing it up this week, among other notable players like Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.

With that, we are sure that the fans are excited to tune in for the tournament. Are you, though?