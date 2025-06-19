Where Will the Travelers Championship 2025 Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About PGA Tour Venue Revealed

After some disappointing rounds at the 2025 U.S Open, the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy will be arriving at Cromwell, Connecticut, to tee off at the Travelers Championship 2025. Scheffler will be aiming to retain his 2024 title, while McIlroy will be trying to prove the spectators wrong after some bad performances since the Masters. The winner will be taking home a prize of $3.6 million along with 700 FedEx points. What makes the Tournament more special is the fact that it has always had only one home ground. While the name of the Travelers Championship has changed over the years, it has only one home: TPC River Highlands at Cromwell, Connecticut.

The TPC Highlands has a long history of conducting the Travelers Championship. Originally named Middle Town Golf Club, it was redesigned by legendary Golf course architect Peter Dye. It was reopened as TPC Connecticut in 1984. In 1984, the golf course hosted its first-ever Travelers Championship, which at the time was named the Greater Hartford Open. Further renovations were made by Bobby Weed in 1989; he oversaw the construction of a second golf course and made important club improvements. After the renovation, it was renamed as TPC River Highlands.

The field spans across 148 acres, with the corridors filled with maple, oak, sycamore, and eastern white pine trees making up the sides of the fairways. The golf course is made of bent grass from the tee to the green and bluegrass-fescue rough. The golf course stretches over 6820 yards, with 18 holes. It is a challenging golf course to overcome. Water bodies are placed strategically near 11 holes, which puts pressure on the golfers to hit straight and accurate shots. The greens here are known for their severe slopes, making it hard to score birdies and affecting putting accuracy. This is followed by the strategically placed bunkers, rolling hills, and surrounding mature trees.

The golf course underwent renovations again by McDonald and Sons, Inc., under Bobby Weed’s supervision. The renovations involved repositioning and restyling of all bunkers. The bunkers were given new sand and better drainage systems. Additionally, the 17th green was completely rebuilt. While the greens on the 10th, 13th, 15th, and 16th holes underwent minor modifications. This golf course is also a players favorite golf course. “I love designs like this. If I had to play one golf course every day for the rest of my life, it would be something like this.” The PGA Tour Officials had ranked it No. 25 in Golf World’s PGA TOUR Course Rankings in 2012. Well, apart from the rich history of the golf course, TPC River Highlands has also witnessed some of the best golf in history. Will history be made in 2025? Let’s take a glance at the top contenders in 2025.