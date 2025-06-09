Where Will the U.S. Open 2025 Be Held? History, Significance & More Details About Major Venue Revealed

When golf course architect Gil Hense decided to get down to business at the iconic Oakmont Country Club, he knew what he needed to do to prepare for the 2025 U.S. Open. Following his restoration work that didn’t even last a year, Hense brought back the “greatest hits” from 1903 to 1946, bringing the course close to its original design. Now, the Oakmont measures 7,372 yards as a par-70, has larger greens, and nearly 200 bunkers. So, on the occasion of the upcoming U.S. Open, let’s take a look at Oakmont’s history.

Oakmont Country Club’s story started with Henry C. Fownes, the man who first built his empire in iron and steel before finally moving to golf after Andrew Carnegie reportedly introduced him to the gentleman’s sport. The golf fever was so great that C. Fownes became addicted to it, and by the time 1900 rolled around, he and his sons made their names as the best golf players in Western Pennsylvania. Having played at Highland Country Club for a while, the father and sons realized the club was too small for their satisfaction. They wanted something bigger: an 18-hole golf course in Pennsylvania.

Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait too long for a big opportunity. In the spring of 1903, a sprawling 191-acre tract of land became available, offering stunning views of the borough of Oakmont. C. Fownes immediately formed the Oakmont Land Company and helped purchase the land with a group of investors for $78,500. The Oakmont Country Club was officially established. In September of the same year, C. Fownes started working on designing the course. A crew of 150 men, along with two dozen horses and mules, hand-dug the first 12 holes in just six weeks before pausing for the winter, completing the final six holes in the spring.

By the time October 1904 arrived, the course officially opened, measuring 6,406 yards with a par of 80–far from how it looks now. The clubhouse opened with the golf course in 1904. However, it was partially because of Henry C. Fownes’ genius records that Oakmont first gained attention. William C. Fownes Jr. went on to win a record eight Western Pennsylvania Amateur Championships and four Pennsylvania Amateur Championships, among others. He even served as one of the founding fathers of the Walker Cup!

In 1919, following World War I, Oakmont hosted its first U.S. Amateur Championship. In fact, over its history, Oakmont has hosted a record nine U.S. Opens, six U.S. Amateurs, three PGA Championships, and two U.S. Women’s Opens. It will now host the 10th U.S. Open, the most any golf course has done. However, these events then witnessed several changes on the course through the years.

Following the 1953 U.S. Open, to “beautify” Oakmont, over 5,000 plants were planted on the property. For several decades, trees grew along Oakmont’s fairways. However, overgrowth and poor turf conditions prompted the removal of many trees. Beginning in the early 21st century, the course removed about 10,000 trees, restoring Henry Fownes’ original design. It once again underwent heavy changes in recent years, in fact, inspired by Henry C. Fownes’ original design.

The course is so iconic, in fact, that it has partnered with the USGA for future major events as well! After hosting the 2025 U.S. Open, Oakmont will also host the 2033, 2042, and 2049 U.S. Opens. It will also host the 2028 and 2038 U.S. Women’s Opens. In between, it will host its first Walker Cup match and the 2046 U.S. Women’s Amateur. However, in its last 9 U.S. Opens, there’s one particular match that stands out a lot.

Oakmont Country Club tamed Tiger Woods at the 2007 U.S. Open

During the 2007 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods entered the final round as a strong favorite, aiming for his third title. He quickly took the lead when overnight leader Aaron Baddeley triple-bogeyed the first hole. However, Woods struggled to maintain his pace against Angel Cabrera, who became the first Argentine to win a major since Roberto De Vicenzo. Cabrera gained momentum by birdieing the fourth, fifth, and eighth holes, while Woods faced challenges, including a double-bogey on the third. After Cabrera bogeyed the ninth, both players shared the lead as they headed into the back nine.

The turning point came at the 11th hole, where Cabrera’s birdie and Woods’ bogey created a two-shot swing, putting Cabrera back in front. Jim Furyk also made a strong push, scoring three consecutive birdies from the 15th hole. Cabrera managed to birdie the 15th but stumbled with bogeys on the next two holes.

Despite this, he regained his composure and hit a powerful drive down the 18th fairway. A solid par on the final hole secured his victory with a score of 69, one of only two sub-70 rounds that day. Furyk couldn’t find the birdie he needed to match Cabrera, and Woods missed a 30-foot putt that would have forced a playoff, sealing Cabrera’s win by one stroke. Catch the 2025 U.S. Open, and let us know if you think something dramatic will happen again.