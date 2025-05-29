Where Will Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Play Next After First AJGA Win? 16-Year-Old’s Schedule Explored

The void of the GOAT on the course is deeply felt, but with Charlie Woods performing and showcasing dominance, it’s a glimpse of young Tiger Woods. Earlier, we have seen how the father-son duo share certain resemblances, be it their walking style, swing, follow-through, or just the posture while waiting for their turn. Now, even though Sr. Woods is away from golf for the current season, his son has set the tone for the year with his first AJGA victory.

The 16-year-old has bagged his first American Junior Golf Association’s Team TaylorMade Invitational. Woods, after the second round, was in tied second place with his score of 7 under 65. Though with just one stroke behind Luke Colton, he had 9 under on the scorecard, keeping him in contention.

With the dominant form to continue in the final round, he shot 6 under 66 to close the round and match with a three-stroke lead over Colton, Philip Dunham, and Willie Gordon. The victory has helped Woods with a significant jump in the AJGA ranking, as before the tournament he was placed at 606, and now, as per DRVN.golf, he is at No. 14th. Not just this, but it has also worked as a great confidence booster for him. After the win, he shared, “Just being able to say to myself that I have won an absolutely amazing event and say that I have performed under high-pressure situations is huge going forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Charlie Woods, the win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational has led to many options for participation ahead in the schedule. He is now exempted for the rest of the AJGA invitationals, as well as a likely spot on the East team for the Wyndham Cup and the AJGA’s annual Ryder Cup-style event.

The next invitational event is the Wyndham Invitational, presented by Odyssey, teeing off from June 9-12, 2025. Though there is no certainty, as Jr. Woods has not confirmed his schedule yet. But as per the speculation and exemption, the golfer will soon be teeing off on the exempted events. And sure, this win would act as a catalyst for his upcoming performances as Woods shared, “I haven’t been able to say I’ve done that and now that I can it is a big thing for my mental game going forward.”

With time, Charlie Woods has been adding new achievements to his name, and with his first AJGA win, can he soon join the professional events? Let’s look back at his performance and participation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charlie Woods victories

The Benjamin High School golfer has learned to play from the best. Not just play, but with his performance on a competitive level, Tiger Woods has joined him as a caddie. The father-son duo first competed at the PNC Championship in 2020 when he was 11 years old, where he became the youngest to compete. However, the pair-up with his father has never resulted in victory, as their best finish was runner-up twice in 2021 and 2024. While for the rest of the editions, the team was fifth in 2020 and 2023 and eighth in 2022. But with individual events, he has added many wins.

The junior golfer won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament. In both events, he showcased impressive feats, as at Hurricane he took a lead of 8 strokes, while at the Last Chance he recorded a round of 66. Even in the same year, in November 2023, he helped his school win the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A golf championship. In the individual standings, Charlie Woods was placed 26th.

Apart from that, in February 2024, he entered the first pre-qualifying round for the Cognizant Classic, and in July, qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur for his win at the qualifying event with one stroke. However, he failed to make the cut, being 18 strokes behind the cut line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with his three-stroke win with the outstanding performance of having 70-65- 66 in three rounds, it is his third win for Woods. Can he continue the victory run and compensate for his father’s absence on the course due to injury? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.