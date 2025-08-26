Where Will Tommy Fleetwood Play Next After TOUR Championship Win?

After the FedEx Cup playoffs, there is only one player who has been in the headlines. It is the English professional Tommy Fleetwood who clinched the title of TOUR Championship along with the grand prize of $10 million. Now with three top-5 finishes in three events, including the victory, all eyes are on the English professional’s next event to tee off.

While the American team is preparing itself at the Procore Championship, being part of the European side, Fleetwood will be featuring at the DP World Tour event. Skipping the $6 million event, the TOUR Championship winner is going to the BMW PGA Championship, offering a $9 million purse. The DP World Tour event is his long-standing commitment. Even before his great performance spree began.

Teeing off on September 11 at the Wentworth Club, Fleetwood has a significant advantage of being a native of the area. Sharing that, he said, “Playing in front of the home crowds is always a thrill, and the fans at the BMW PGA Championship play such a large part in making the event the success that it is.” He added further, “It doesn’t get much better than playing in front of 100,000 people over the course of the week.” Coming from the support of thousands of fans cheering for Fleetwood during the final rounds was a delight to watch. Well, a great number of the spectators will be attending yet again to support the native.

The 2025 edition will be the 14th consecutive appearance in the tournament for the golfer. In fact, with the long history of participation, he has achieved five top-20 finishes. Back in 2015, he achieved the best performance with 11 under, placing him in the T6 position.

Well, with great experience and dominant form, Fleetwood is definitely the top pick among the fans. However, there is a huge list of competitors that could make it tough for him.

Tommy Fleetwood’s strong opponent list at the BMW PGA Championship

Being a European team member, Fleetwood made the decision to snub the PGA Tour event. But he is not alone in being part of the event, as his fellow mates will be in his competitions. At the top is the 2025 Masters winner and grand slam winner, Rory McIlroy. With three wins in 2025 and multiple notable finishes, the Irishman will be the biggest obstacle for Fleetwood.

Apart from the Northern Irishman, Ludvig Aberg, the Genesis Invitational winner will also be part of the roster with his splendid form. Not to forget, Justin Rose and fellow English professionals will also be on the opposite side. Rose has already proved his form with the victory at the St. Jude Championship. Along with them, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka are some other players who will be a challenge to overcome for Tommy Fleetwood.

So with the tough competition to beat, it is not going to be easy for Fleetwood to come out after the historic win and stay at the top. But it would be interesting to see how he takes the challenge? Who do you think will dominate the BMW PGA Championship? Share your picks with us in the comments below.