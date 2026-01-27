Where Will 2026 Farmers Insurance Open be Held? PGA Tour Venue’s History & Significance Explored

The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 is slated to commence on January 29 and will continue till February 1. Held annually, the professional golf tournament hosted by the PGA Tour takes place in San Diego, California. Founded in 1952, the tournament is currently organized by the Century Club of San Diego. As per the updated format, the golfers play the initial 36 holes split between the North and South courses.
However, the South course hosts all the action as far as the final 36 holes are concerned. Now then, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, a significant amount of curiosity is building up about the venue of the event. Let’s take a look at the history of the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course.
How Torrey Pines holds decades of history and remains a timeless stage for Golf’s Biggest Moments
Torrey Pines Golf Course returns to the spotlight as the PGA TOUR continues its West Coast Swing with the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and set along the cliffs of La Jolla, the scenic venue, once again, welcomes the world’s top golfers for the PGA Tour event.
What makes Torrey Pines special is its rare mix of history and accessibility. Owned and operated by the city, it allows everyday golf fans to play on the same fairways that host TOUR professionals each year. The course is named after the unique Torrey Pine tree found only along this coastline. These trees were not common along the Southern California coast. Back in around 1500 AD, early Spanish explorers referred to this area as Punto de Los Arboles, which literally translates to “Point of Trees.”
The foundational stone for the golf course development in Torrey Pines was laid and designed by William P. Bell and his son, William F. Bell. The course with a 36-hole facility opened in 1957. Later, in 2001, the South Course was significantly redesigned by Rees Jones to host major championships. Since then, the greens of Torrey Pines have stood witness to several iconic moments. The course’s legacy was further cemented in 2008, when golfing legend Tiger Woods produced one of golf’s most unforgettable triumphs, defeating Rocco Mediate in a dramatic U.S. Open playoff.
Beyond being one of the most renowned golf courses across the globe, the land of Torrey Pines holds history in its heart. During World War II, the same land was used as an army base camp. Later, it was transitioned to a scenic landmark, and finally, in 1957, golf found its way to the Torrey Pines.
Now, the Torrey Pines golf course of San Diego, California, is home to the annual Farmers Insurance Open. The first Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines golf course was held back in 1968. Alongside that, it has hosted major tournaments, including the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Open Championships.
The Farmers Insurance Open 2026: field, where to watch, and more
While the field will consist of some pretty big names, one of the most notable of them all is undoubtedly Brooks Koepka. Following his whirlwind decision to leave LIV Golf last year, the golfing realm went into a frenzy. As he applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour, there were widespread speculation about the outcome. According to the PGA Tour’s existing rule, a player joining the tour from an unauthorized golf league had to serve a one-year ban.
Surprisingly, Brian Rolapp announced that Koepka was smoothly reinstated to the PGA Tour via the ‘Returning Member Program’ on January 12, 2026. Thus, as Koepka will be making his first PGA Tour appearance in years, the excitement around him is shooting through the roof. Here’s a glimpse of the field in San Diego.
Monday, Jan, 26
Kizzire, Patton, WD
Dahmen, Joel, IN
Kim, Michael, WD
Ryder, Sam, IN
Sunday, Jan. 25
Stanger, Jimmy, WD
Lower, Justin IN
Echavarria, Nico, WD
Moore, Taylor, IN
Byrd, Marcus, sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Koepka, Brooks
Schauffele, Xander
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of Masters Tournament
(five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Åberg, Ludvig
Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Gotterup, Chris
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Past champion of Farmers Insurance Open
List, Luke
Top 70 on prior season’s FedExCup points list
Stevens, Sam
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Day, Jason
Hoge, Tom
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christia
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Olesen, Thorbjorn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Hastings, Justin
Snedeker, Brandt
Villegas, Camilo
PGA section champion
Geddes, Mark
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Gonzalez, Emilio
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Lee, S.T.
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List
Theegala, Sahith
Scott, Adam
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall Points List
Castillo, Ricky
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Zalatoris, Will
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Nos. 111-125 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall Points List
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus
Farmers Insurance Open TV coverage
For the viewers in the USA:
Thursday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 3pm ET
Friday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 3pm ET
Saturday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 1pm ET
Sunday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 1pm ET
For the viewers in the UK:
Thursday: Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5pm GMT
Friday: Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5pm GMT
Saturday: Sky Sports Golf from 4pm and Main Event from 8.30pm GMT
Sunday: Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm and Main Event from 7.30pm GMT
Farmers Insurance Open key details
Dates: January 29-February 1, 2026
Venue: Torrey Pines, California
Format: 72-hole stroke play
Purse: $9.6 million
FedEx Cup points: 500
Defending champion: Harris English (-8)
Thus, with everything set, fans are now eagerly waiting to soak in all the action as The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 commences on January 29, 2026.
