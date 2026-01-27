Where Will 2026 Farmers Insurance Open be Held? PGA Tour Venue’s History & Significance Explored

The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 is slated to commence on January 29 and will continue till February 1. Held annually, the professional golf tournament hosted by the PGA Tour takes place in San Diego, California. Founded in 1952, the tournament is currently organized by the Century Club of San Diego. As per the updated format, the golfers play the initial 36 holes split between the North and South courses.

However, the South course hosts all the action as far as the final 36 holes are concerned. Now then, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, a significant amount of curiosity is building up about the venue of the event. Let’s take a look at the history of the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course.

How Torrey Pines holds decades of history and remains a timeless stage for Golf’s Biggest Moments

Torrey Pines Golf Course returns to the spotlight as the PGA TOUR continues its West Coast Swing with the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and set along the cliffs of La Jolla, the scenic venue, once again, welcomes the world’s top golfers for the PGA Tour event.

What makes Torrey Pines special is its rare mix of history and accessibility. Owned and operated by the city, it allows everyday golf fans to play on the same fairways that host TOUR professionals each year. The course is named after the unique Torrey Pine tree found only along this coastline. These trees were not common along the Southern California coast. Back in around 1500 AD, early Spanish explorers referred to this area as Punto de Los Arboles, which literally translates to “Point of Trees.”

The foundational stone for the golf course development in Torrey Pines was laid and designed by William P. Bell and his son, William F. Bell. The course with a 36-hole facility opened in 1957. Later, in 2001, the South Course was significantly redesigned by Rees Jones to host major championships. Since then, the greens of Torrey Pines have stood witness to several iconic moments. The course’s legacy was further cemented in 2008, when golfing legend Tiger Woods produced one of golf’s most unforgettable triumphs, defeating Rocco Mediate in a dramatic U.S. Open playoff.

Beyond being one of the most renowned golf courses across the globe, the land of Torrey Pines holds history in its heart. During World War II, the same land was used as an army base camp. Later, it was transitioned to a scenic landmark, and finally, in 1957, golf found its way to the Torrey Pines.

Now, the Torrey Pines golf course of San Diego, California, is home to the annual Farmers Insurance Open. The first Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines golf course was held back in 1968. Alongside that, it has hosted major tournaments, including the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Open Championships.

The Farmers Insurance Open 2026: field, where to watch, and more

While the field will consist of some pretty big names, one of the most notable of them all is undoubtedly Brooks Koepka. Following his whirlwind decision to leave LIV Golf last year, the golfing realm went into a frenzy. As he applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour, there were widespread speculation about the outcome. According to the PGA Tour’s existing rule, a player joining the tour from an unauthorized golf league had to serve a one-year ban.

Surprisingly, Brian Rolapp announced that Koepka was smoothly reinstated to the PGA Tour via the ‘Returning Member Program’ on January 12, 2026. Thus, as Koepka will be making his first PGA Tour appearance in years, the excitement around him is shooting through the roof. Here’s a glimpse of the field in San Diego.

Monday, Jan, 26

Kizzire, Patton, WD

Dahmen, Joel, IN

Kim, Michael, WD

Ryder, Sam, IN

Sunday, Jan. 25

Stanger, Jimmy, WD

Lower, Justin IN

Echavarria, Nico, WD

Moore, Taylor, IN

Byrd, Marcus, sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Clark, Wyndham

Koepka, Brooks

Schauffele, Xander

Spaun, J.J.

Winner of Masters Tournament

(five-year exemption)

Matsuyama, Hideki

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Åberg, Ludvig

Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)

Cantlay, Patrick

Tournament winner in past two seasons

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Davis, Cam

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Gotterup, Chris

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Malnati, Peter

McCarty, Matt

McNealy, Maverick

Mouw, William

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rai, Aaron

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Schenk, Adam

Thompson, Davis

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Past champion of Farmers Insurance Open

List, Luke

Top 70 on prior season’s FedExCup points list

Stevens, Sam

McCarthy, Denny

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Michael

Day, Jason

Hoge, Tom

Greyserman, Max

Rodgers, Patrick

Hughes, Mackenzie

Schmid, Matti

Grillo, Emiliano

van Rooyen, Erik

Top 100 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list

Hoey, Rico

McGreevy, Max

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Smalley, Alex

Whaley, Vince

Cole, Eric

Bezuidenhout, Christia

Mitchell, Keith

Højgaard, Rasmus

Meissner, Mac

Højgaard, Nicolai

Woodland, Gary

Roy, Kevin

Hubbard, Mark

Ramey, Chad

Phillips, Chandler

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Walker, Danny

Kanaya, Takumi

Sponsor exemption

Hastings, Justin

Snedeker, Brandt

Villegas, Camilo

PGA section champion

Geddes, Mark

Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

Penge, Marco

Reitan, Kristoffer

Saddier, Adrien

Noren, Alex

Parry, John

Li, Haotong

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Smith, Jordan

Brown, Dan

Top 20 on prior season’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Keefer, Johnny

Blanchet, Chandler

Smotherman, Austin

Shipley, Neal

Gonzalez, Emilio

Lebioda, Hank

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Kim, S.H.

Lamprecht, Christo

Chatfield, Davis

Bauchou, Zach

Coody, Pierceson

Lee, S.T.

Kang, Jeffrey

Hirata, Kensei

VanDerLaan, John

Dou, Zecheng

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Nyholm, Pontus

Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

Ewart, A.J.

Tosti, Alejandro

Svensson, Adam

Rozo, Marcelo

Wu, Dylan

PGA TOUR University

Clanton, Luke

Sargent, Gordon

Ford, David

Top 30 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List

Theegala, Sahith

Scott, Adam

Top 100 (Medical)

Hodges, Lee

Nos. 101-110 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall Points List

Castillo, Ricky

Wallace, Matt

Hossler, Beau

Salinda, Isaiah

Lipsky, David

Fishburn, Patrick

Major medical extension

Zalatoris, Will

Wise, Aaron

Hoffman, Charley

Streelman, Kevin

Stanger, Jimmy

Nos. 111-125 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall Points List

Svensson, Jesper

Ghim, Doug

Putnam, Andrew

Ventura, Kris

Power, Seamus

Farmers Insurance Open TV coverage

For the viewers in the USA:

Thursday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 3pm ET

Friday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 3pm ET

Saturday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 1pm ET

Sunday: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app from 1pm ET

For the viewers in the UK:

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5pm GMT

Friday: Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5pm GMT

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf from 4pm and Main Event from 8.30pm GMT

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm and Main Event from 7.30pm GMT

Farmers Insurance Open key details

Dates: January 29-February 1, 2026

Venue: Torrey Pines, California

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Purse: $9.6 million

FedEx Cup points: 500

Defending champion: Harris English (-8)

Thus, with everything set, fans are now eagerly waiting to soak in all the action as The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 commences on January 29, 2026.