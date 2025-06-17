Where Will 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Be Held? Venue’s History Explored

When the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship tees off, it won’t just be another stop on the LPGA schedule—it will be a groundbreaking moment for women’s golf. From June 19 to 22, the world’s best will descend on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. For the first time ever, a women’s major will be contested on Texas soil, making history in the Lone Star State while showcasing one of the sport’s newest championship venues.

Fields Ranch East isn’t just a golf course—it’s the crown jewel of PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America. Carved into 660 acres of rolling North Texas farmland, the course was designed by renowned architect Gil Hanse (with Jim Wagner) and opened its doors in 2023. But even before a single ball was struck by the public, Fields Ranch East had already secured its place in golf history. The course was awarded an impressive lineup of major championships, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the men’s PGA Championships in 2027 and 2034, and even another KPMG Women’s PGA Championship slated for 2031.

This early confidence wasn’t misplaced. Hanse and Wagner’s design fully embraces the natural beauty and drama of the Texas landscape. Elevation changes—rare in this part of the state—create strategic shotmaking opportunities, while Panther Creek winds through several holes, including the opening par-5. The course offers wide fairways that invite aggression off the tee, but punishes mistakes with deep, naturally-hewn bunkers and tricky, multi-tiered greens that demand precision on approach shots.

With two drivable par-4s, varied par-3s, and a dramatic finishing stretch highlighted by a nerve-wracking 141-yard par-3 over water at the 17th, Fields Ranch East was purpose-built for major championship drama. The par-72 layout will play 6,604 yards for the LPGA pros, striking a balance between challenge and fairness. And with Texas’ summer heat and swirling winds always a factor, even the smallest mistake can prove costly.

In short, Fields Ranch East isn’t just hosting the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA—it’s announcing its arrival as one of America’s great modern championship venues. Now, as the countdown to June begins, the attention shifts to the people and storylines that will bring this brand-new stage to life.

Voices and storylines from Frisco

Excitement around Frisco is building rapidly, and for good reason. The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship features one of the strongest fields of the season, and the venue’s debut promises plenty of drama. Defending champion Amy Yang, fresh off her 2024 victory, has already given Fields Ranch East her seal of approval. After a practice round, Yang said, “I had so much fun this morning… The course is playing tough but still fair.”

Yang will face stiff competition from a star-studded 156-player field that includes every member of the current Race to CME Globe top 100. World No. 1 Nelly Korda headlines the contenders, joined by Chevron champ Mao Saigo, U.S. Open winner Maja Stark, and a who’s who of major champions like Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, and Lexi Thompson.

In fact, 12 former KPMG Women’s PGA champions will tee it up, including legends like Cristie Kerr and Anna Nordqvist. Even rising stars are getting their shot—special exemptions have been granted to England’s Mimi Rhodes and Texas native Stacy Lewis, while club pros also qualified for coveted spots. With no LPGA player having won multiple times yet in 2025, Golf Digest calls it a “wide-open race.”

Adding to the championship’s historical weight, Roger Meier of PGA Frisco called the tournament “incredible” for women’s golf, noting it’s been roughly 70 years since Texas last hosted a women’s major. Course designer Gil Hanse echoed the excitement, emphasizing how Fields Ranch East was built to create drama: “ways for players to win in a positive way, not ways for them to lose it.” With $10.4 million up for grabs—including $1.56 million to the winner—the stakes are sky-high. Throw in firm Bermudagrass greens, unpredictable winds, and the pressure of a first-ever Texas major, and this could be one of the most memorable LPGA showdowns in years.