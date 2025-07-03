Which College Did Jackson Koivun Attend? Career, PGA Tour Appearances & More Explored

Jackson Koivun beat his dad at golf when he was just 7, and that was probably the first sign that the kid was built differently. Jackson Koivun’s journey started early in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he spent his childhood competing against his father, the man who first introduced him to golf. He was actually born in San Jose, California.

He won the Rolex Tournament of Champions at 17 to adding a title at the Dustin Johnson World Juniors, and he quickly climbed the junior ranks. His consistent top-10 finishes across national events made him one of the most talked-about young prospects, eventually earning him the No. 1 junior ranking by the AJGA and a scholarship to Auburn University.

In his freshman year at Auburn, Koivun made history by sweeping all four of college golf’s top honors, the Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Phil Mickelson awards, a feat never achieved before. He finished the season with a record-low scoring average of 69.48, eight wins, and a victory over world No. 1 amateur Gordon Sargent. He even made the cut in two PGA Tour events, the 2024 Memorial Tournament and the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, while still an amateur.

Expand Post

With performances like these, Koivun is now just a few steps away from earning his PGA Tour card through the Tour’s University Accelerated Program. What began as backyard matches with his dad has quickly turned into one of the fastest-rising stories in American golf. What fans often miss is that Jackson didn’t get here alone; his parents have been backing him the whole way.

How Jackson Koivun’s Preants Support Built his Career…

Jackson Koivun might be cool under pressure, but a lot of that calm comes from his mom, Meghan Koivun. She’s not just the “golf mom” cheering from the sidelines; she’s been there for every step of the journey, from junior tournaments to his PGA TOUR debut. Back when he was 13, winning local events, Meghan was the one juggling schedules, packing the car, and making sure he had everything from snacks to clean gloves. She once said after one of his big wins, “We’re running on adrenaline, but it’s been very special” and when he made his debut at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, she was right there, walking the course with him, soaking in the moment like it was straight out of a dream.

If Meghan brought the calm, Jackson’s drive to compete came straight from his dad, George. Koivun’s father was a former college golfer who later built a career in finance. They would play challenge matches in the backyard or at local courses in Chapel Hill, and even though George had a solid golf background himself, he never made it easy. Jackson had to earn every win.

At one of Jackson’s big college wins, a fan walked up to his dad, George, and said, “Thanks for giving us Jackson.” George just smiled and replied, “For what?” A quiet moment, but it said everything about years of shared effort, early mornings, and a bond built on mutual respect. Jackson may be the one on the course, but his dad’s been walking beside him the whole way.

Jackson Koivun is stepping into the next stage of his journey. He’s teeing it up at the John Deere Classic, another PGA TOUR event, and all eyes will be on him when he hits his opening shot at 12:36 PM. It’s another big test, another big moment.