‘Which Players Tried To Sue?’: Lee Westwood Fires Back at Former Ryder Cup Teammate Over LIV Golf Claims

LIV’s comeback story has turned into a game of “show me the receipts.” The league’s uncertain future has opened the door for some stars to return to the DP World Tour, but the old arguments haven’t gone away. A line in a Scottish newspaper has now pulled one of LIV’s best-known names back into them.

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Stephen Gallacher told The Scotsman that returning LIV players need to be “a bit humble” and complained that they had been “trying to sue us and bad mouthing us” when he sat on the Tour’s tournament committee. His 2014 Ryder Cup teammate Lee Westwood saw the article and replied on X to the Scotsman’s golf correspondent, Martin Dempster, on Tuesday:

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“Hi Martin. I agree with the lads on Liv players returning to the tour and that if they’re not exempt they should go through tour school. However, as my name is mentioned regularly in the article could you please elaborate on which players tried to sue the @DPWorldTour that Stephen G refers to?”

Westwood’s question was directed at the reporter, not Gallacher. The two were part of Europe’s winning team at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. Gallacher, now 52 and playing on the senior tour, also said players with exemptions, including Sergio Garcia, Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, should be allowed to return.

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The word “sue” is where things get complicated. In June 2022, the DP World Tour fined and suspended players who took part in LIV Golf’s first event without permission. Ian Poulter appealed to Sport Resolutions on June 28, and Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding lodged appeals within days. On July 4, a judge appointed by Sport Resolutions temporarily stayed their suspensions, which let the three play the Scottish Open. The dispute went to arbitration rather than a court. Westwood and Patrick Reed were among those who gave evidence in February 2023.

In June 2022, shortly before the Scottish Open, 16 LIV players, including Westwood and Poulter, wrote to the DP World Tour asking it to remove the fines and suspensions. They also warned that they could take legal action. In April 2023, the arbitration panel ruled against the players and rejected their challenges under restraint of trade and UK competition law. It also ordered them to pay the £100,000 fines within 30 days.

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So, Westwood and other LIV players did challenge the DP World Tour’s decision through arbitration. Whether that should be called “suing” is the point behind Westwood’s question.

Westwood resigned from the DP World Tour in 2023, along with Poulter, Garcia and Richard Bland. Westwood and Poulter settled their outstanding fines this year, reportedly paying around $1.1 million each. Westwood has also spoken about LIV’s uncertain financial future as a reason behind his decision.

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Westwood and Poulter returned at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, their first DP World Tour starts since January 2023, and both missed the cut.

The mood on tour is sharp. Four-time winner Marc Warren said the Tour owes the returning LIV players “nothing.” Plenty of players have a view, and Gallacher isn’t alone in wanting contrition.

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Westwood and Gallacher do not seem far apart on who should be allowed to return.

The disagreement is about what happened in the past. It shows that the 2022 split between the DP World Tour and LIV players is still an issue. That split also cost Europe several of its Ryder Cup players.

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Westwood has asked a question about a legal challenge that is already on record. But for LIV players hoping to return, the bigger question is whether the past dispute will affect how they are welcomed back.