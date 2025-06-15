Who are Adam Scott’s Sponsors? From Hat to Shoes, PGA Tour Veteran’s Endorsement Deals Revealed

Once he was an underdog, but his 2013 win changed that forever! It is his first and only major title, which he won by sinking a clutch birdie putt in a playoff to become the first Australian to wear the Green Jacket. It was a career-defining moment, but also the peak. Since then, he’s had his chances, but another major just hasn’t fallen his way. Still, the major’s win was no fluke; it was built on years of grinding through ups and downs in his career.

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, and soon after, he won at the 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship. His biggest achievement is that he has won 14 PGA Tour events till now and 11 international wins, including victories at events like The Players Championship in 2004 and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2011). His last win came in 2020 at the Genesis Invitational. Though majors have been out of reach lately, his consistent performances have kept him relevant. And with over two decades of world-class golf behind him, the numbers speak for themselves.

He has career earnings of $69 million on the PGA Tour alone. He is one of the highest-earning golfers ever. But tournament checks are just one part of the story—his clean image and global appeal have made him a favorite for top-tier endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Equipment endorsements Adam Scott proudly brings to the course

Adam Scott has long been associated with Titleist, and that loyalty still runs deep. From the driver to the wedges, Titleist is his most prominent equipment partner. Currently, he’s using the Titleist GT2 driver, a 10° head set to C2, paired with a Diamana White Board shaft—he first put it in play at the 2023 U.S. Open, and it’s been his go-to ever since. While Titleist holds the biggest slice of his gear deal, some other names have found their way into his setup.

One of the brands Scott uses is TaylorMade. While it’s not a full-equipment sponsorship, he’s clearly confident in their gear. He recently switched to the TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood, replacing his longtime BRNR mini-driver. He also carries the Qi10 5-wood, which he says is his favorite club right now.

When it comes to putting, LAB Golf stands out for him. Scott has been a proud user of the LAB Golf Mezz.1 Max putter for over two years. It’s stable, easy to align, and has helped him find rhythm with the flatstick. And also Scott uses True Temper’s Dynamic Gold S400 shafts in his wedges, a setup he’s trusted for years. While it may not be a flashy deal, it’s one of those long-term brand alignments that underlines consistency. And for the less complicated gear, he’s got that backed up too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uniqlo Global Brand Ambassadors (@uniqlo_ambassadors) Expand Post

Jones Sports Co. is Scott’s official golf bag sponsor, and their classic, minimal style fits his brand perfectly. Whether he’s on Tour or shooting promos, Scott Jones’ bag and Golden Soul Golf’s leather accessories, like headcovers and trim details, come together to complete his signature classic look.

What does Adam Scott wear on and off the course?

Adam Scott became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO in April 2013. The Japanese apparel brand officially announced the partnership on April 9, 2013, and Scott debuted UNIQLO gear at Augusta that very week. It was a multi-year deal that went beyond just outfitting a golfer—it was about aligning with Scott’s clean, composed image and international presence. Since then, he’s been the face of UNIQLO.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That same polished image made him a natural fit for Rolex, a brand long associated with tradition and excellence. While Rolex doesn’t make equipment or apparel, it does sponsor a select group of elite athletes who embody class and consistency, and Adam Scott has been part of that circle for years. His partnership with Rolex is over 20 years now, the partnership started in 2001. Scott has appeared in Rolex campaigns for over a decade, making it one of his most enduring non-apparel sponsorships.

FootJoy, meanwhile, goes even further back. Scott has been wearing FootJoy shoes since his junior golf days, and the relationship has lasted throughout his entire professional career. That’s over 24 years with the brand. As one of FootJoy’s longest-serving ambassadors, he’s remained loyal to their footwear even as trends and brands around him have changed.

Though his recent performances have kept him relevant rather than headline worthy, his relationships with brands have remained strong. Adam Scott has maintained long-term partnerships with consistency and class. The real question now is whether he can bring that same balance back to his game and chase down another major win in the coming seasons.